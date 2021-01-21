The roadblocks that promoted self-summoned freight carriers, in demand for an increase in rates, received this Wednesday a double blow, first in writing and then by the intervention of the Santa Fe Police, which released traffic at one of the main checkpoints, near Rosario.

In the early hours of the afternoon, in a meeting held at the Ministry of Transportation of the Nation, Representatives of the four national chambers of transporters did not recognize the legitimacy of the protesters or the representativeness of the protest. In a record of that meeting They asked the authorities to arbitrate the media before the security organizations corresponding to guarantee “normal traffic, road safety and the safety of goods and people.”

The order was signed by the representatives of the Argentine Federation of Business Entities of Freight Transportation (FADEEAC), the Federation of Argentine Transporters (FETRA), the Argentine Confederation of Automotive Freight Transport (CATAC) and the Argentine Federation of Transport and Logistics Entities (FAETYL), with the argument that there is “a consolidated work table with advanced projects.”

In this context, a few hours later, The Santa Fe Ministry of Security ordered the lifting of the protest with an order to the head of the provincial Police, Emilce Chimenti, so that “it intervenes with all the legal faculties that correspond to it to stop these alterations that are commented on routes and roads of the province, by which unrepresented individuals exert coercion over people, transportation and goods”.

The first police intervention It was carried out at the intersection of routes 18 and AO12, between Rosario and Pergamino, with the removal of the elements that, arranged on the asphalt, impeded vehicular traffic.

After that operation, the Santa Fe Minister of Security, Marcelo Sain, affirmed that they will replicate the same action in other parts of the province “in the face of roadblocks of groups without union representation “.

Look also