Armed conflicts have multiplied in several regions of the world. From Yemen to Ukraine, from Gaza to Sudan, from Nigeria to Syria, and its consequences are notably felt among women and minors. Different organizations help these victims, such as Women in International Security, an NGO born in the United States that works for gender equality by promoting the participation of women to lead international peace, diplomacy and security.

Jessica Pennetier, secretary general of the French chapter of Woman in International Security (WIIS), is Escala's guest in Paris. A former member of the French armed forces said that the central objectives of her organization are: “to promote the experience of women who work in the field of security and international relations, and also to organize professional workshops to help young women who want to become military police or acting in the fields of diplomacy or security”.

WIIS has fifty organizations around the world, all working around a common axis, “promoting the experience of women and basing our studies on the fact that we must have more women in high positions in the Government, in decision-making, at all levels we must have more women,” reiterates Jessica Pennetier.

The NGO advocates “advancing a feminist diplomatic policy”, that is, “having more women in the highest positions, in all spheres, public and private”, particularly in the armed forces, where high command positions “are traditionally masculine domains. Representation quotas, she indicated, can be useful, they work “because we realized that the senior officers in the Army are almost all men and without quotas they will not achieve anything,” warns the head of WIIS France.

Jessica Pennetier does not deny that being a woman does not guarantee being a pacifist, but she warns “women, and it has been demonstrated by the UN, have a different approach, and at the negotiating tables or at the European level, at a very high level, politically.” “Women have a different perception.” She adds “we know that if a woman has participated in a peace process or decision-making, the peace process is 35% more likely to last at least 15 years.”

Faced with a conflict as bloody and asymmetric as the war in Gaza, where the Government of Israel even prohibits the entry of any observer into that area, Pennetier recommends “governments must be held responsible for the UN resolutions that they have signed.” , I think of the 'Women, Peace and Security' plan that requires countries to introduce more women in the ratification processes of peace agreements, in peacekeeping operations.