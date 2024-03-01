Mónica Baltodano and Julio López, two figures from the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) who led the fight against the dictatorship of Anastasio Somoza in the seventies, now face an even greater challenge: organizing resistance against the Government of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo, who have turned the Central American country into a “suffocating place that makes people want to leave.” They are the guests in this edition of Escala en Paris.

Mónica Baltodano, after the victory of the FSLN in 1979, was vice minister of the Presidency of Nicaragua between 1982 and 1990. She decided to leave Nicaragua in 2021 due to harassment by the Daniel Ortega regime.

Julio López participated in the so-called “final offensive” of 1979 against the dictatorship of Anastasio Somoza and was director of international relations for the FSLN. Both are on a tour of several European countries to publicize the situation in their country and the repressive policy that Daniel Ortega imposes to silence all opposition to his government.

When we ask former guerrilla commander Mónica Baltoidano, one of the three women who led the offensive against Anastasio Somoza, how she defines the situation in Nicaragua, she does not hesitate to answer:

“We live under an absolutist dictatorship that totally controls all the powers of the State and has absolutely suspended all the rights of Nicaraguans, information, press, organization, mobilization, association and has even gone so far as to prohibit religious activities. “So the regime that has been implemented in Nicaragua is an atrocious dictatorship. In some ways its features are worse than those of the Somoza dictatorship, which we fought in the 70s.”

One piece of information can help understand what this authoritarianism means: Daniel Ortega has closed more than 3,500 civil associations since the 2018 protests. “An absolutely unprecedented situation in Latin America,” says Julio López.

“Nicaragua has unfortunately become a country where citizenship exists only if you are faithful to Daniel Ortega, there is no possibility of political existence of the citizen outside the power of Daniel and Rosario. All rights, all possibilities of civil existence , social, political, none of that exists outside the scope of control of Daniel and Rosario,” denounces the former leader, who was in charge of the FSLN's international relations.

A recently published survey indicates that 80% of Nicaraguans are afraid to express their point of view and that more than 50% of the population would like to leave Nicaragua.

After the mobilizations and repression of 2018, more than 750,000 Nicaraguans left the country. “The suffocating atmosphere in Nicaragua makes people want to leave the country. In Nicaragua there are thousands of Nicaraguans who do not dare to go to the airport because their passport may be withheld, but there are also thousands who, without having been denationalized, As is our case, they cannot enter the country,” emphasizes Mónica Baltodano.

Daniel Ortega has been in power uninterruptedly since 2007. ANDIn 2021 he was re-elected amid a record abstention of close to 80% and with seven presidential candidates in prison. One of the repressive measures that the Nicaraguan Government has resorted to is depriving many citizens, people from the opposition, of their nationality. Last year 316 people were stripped of their nationality.

“There is a process of reorganization with a part of those exiled with whom we were already in exile since those times. But there is also a clarity that, in order to reorganize the civic and peaceful resistance, this time we are betting on a struggle not violent, we have to be able to build links and remake the social fabric that has been pulverized by all the repressive measures of the regime within the country, because, although there are opposition figures outside Nicaragua, the true and massive opposition is still within of the country,” notes the former guerrilla.

“In Daniel Ortega's current support base, in the army, in the police, in the structures of the State, it is important that he is clear and that they are also clear in Europe and elsewhere, that there are thousands of us non-Ortega Sandinistas , and the time will come when these voices will be heard from the army, the police and the state structures,” says Julio López.