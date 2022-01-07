Peru is developing an ambitious tourism promotion campaign to recover the flow of foreign visitors who, like the rest of the world, suffered a stoppage due to the coronavirus. PromPerú, the body in charge of promoting tourism to the South American country, is committed to “biosecure” tourism to combine the economy with a pandemic.

The Peruvian government has implemented various measures to reactivate the tourism sector. Rosario Pajuelo, director of PromPerú France, guest of Escala in Paris, specifies that “the entire tourism value chain has been applying biosafety protocols to give and re-establish the confidence of travelers. Peru seeks to position itself as a safe country. For example , Lima airport has installed laboratories to test against Covid-19, hotels are also providing facilities in all public and private spaces “.

Last year, in the month of January, the country registered more than 10,000 cases of contagion per day and now they are at about 3,300. More than 64% of the population has received a full dose of vaccines. According to various sources, Peru is the fourth most visited destination in South America.

Before the pandemic, some 4 million foreigners visited the country each year. “For 2022 we have more qualitative goals, because we want to grow gradually. The recovery will take one or two years to return to the level of visitors in 2019,” our guest responds.

To speak of Peru is to speak of the majestic Machu Pichu. In this regard and for comparison, the Government of Ecuador has imposed very severe restrictions to access the Galapagos Islands. While the Peruvian government is also organizing the entry in a reasoned manner.

“The historic sanctuary of Machu Pichu now receives a maximum capacity of 3,500 visitors per day, but it has been gradually increasing and new accesses to the citadel are being activated. There are programs to reforest the surroundings, also a program for solid waste and recycling of plastics. It obtained the carbon neutral certificate of the green initiative, and we seek to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 45% by 2030 and reach ‘carbon neutrality’ by 2050 “, points out the head of PromPerú France.

General view of a part of Machu Picchu, Peru, on June 15, 2020, amid the Covid-19 pandemic. © AFP / Percy Hurtado

In light of the experience lived with the pandemic and the acceleration of climate change, what next to change a model that appears fragile? “Tourism is the heart of the economy, it is the third source of foreign currency in the country and represents 3.8% of GDP. Tourism employs around 1.5 million people directly and indirectly. But we also seek to diversify our exports with new products “.

One of the main attractions of Peru, the main dish, is the culinary one. For several years there has been a ‘boom’ in Peruvian cuisine, considered one of the best in the world. Pía León was named Best Chef in the World in 2021, but there are also other renowned chefs such as Virgilio Martínez or Carlos Camino, owner of the Miraflores restaurant in Lyon, France. It is very likely that some day not too long ago, Peruvian food will be recognized as an intangible heritage of humanity, as is the case today in France and Mexico.