In this edition of Escala en París we tell you about an adventure of thousands of men and women who traveled from various countries to fight on the Republican side in the Spanish civil war (1936-1939). And it is that a book has just been published that has already become essential to know and understand the motivations of the brigadistas: ‘The International Brigades. Fascism, freedom and Spanish civil war ‘, by British historian and journalist Giles Tremlett, with whom we talked about the details surrounding his work.

Tremlett already has four history books on Spain. The first was ‘Spain before its ghosts’, then ‘Catalina de Aragón’ and ‘Isabel la Católica’; an interest in the country in which he has been living for 20 years that has now led him to investigate the international brigade members who participated in the Spanish civil war, one of the subjects that he is “passionate about”, he confesses.

2,000 books have been written about international brigades, but this one is special since the author is the first to have unlimited access to the archive of the Moscow Brigades. “They put it on the web. In total there are 500,000 documents. Then I was also researching archives in Poland, California (USA), Amsterdam, London and of course in various places in Spain,” he explains.

“Separating truth from illusion and propaganda is the greatest challenge facing a researcher,” Tremlett writes in the book, and we asked him what preconceived idea he had of the international brigades and what he has discovered with this colossal work.

“I had that image, which many share, a bit romantic of those 35,000 men and women who came to Spain to defend democracy in a totally voluntary act, it was difficult to find groups with which to compare them, in the end people chose to compare them to the But then when I came across the truth, I saw that there is no army of saints in this world and there were not 35,000 saints, far from it, “he adds.

The first volunteers came from the Popular Olympics of Barcelona

The first international brigade members are athletes who meet in Barcelona to participate in the Popular Olympics, organized as a counterpoint to Hitler’s Olympic Games in Berlin. But just at that moment, on July 18, 1936, Franco gave the coup. However, many foreigners, journalists and athletes had already arrived in Barcelona who decided to stay to fight.

“What is interesting is that many times it is said that the brigades are an invention of the Comintern, the Communist International, and therefore directed from Moscow. But what is clear with these first athletes and thousands of others who arrive in the first months of the war is that there is a desire to be in Spain and this over time is then channeled by the Comintern, but the impulse at the beginning is popular, “the historian clarifies.

They had not participated in a war and were poorly trained and poorly armed

“When most of them arrive in October and November 1936, the republican army is in chaos because almost the entire regular army has gone to the other side, that of the coup plotters, so a left army organized by anarchists is being formed, Communists, unions where it is believed to give and receive orders is even bad because it is not on the left and also many do not know how to fight “, analyzes the author of ‘The International Brigades. Fascism, freedom and Spanish civil war ‘.

The brigadistas arrive more or less the same, without ever having participated in a war. Many of them have never been to Spain, they do not know the language, and they are also idealists and pacifists. They will receive minimal training before being sent to the front. “The weapons arrive a day or two before the battles, but they are also very keen, so these brigades will be key to defending Madrid, for example,” he recalls.

Latinos in the civil war: the example of the Julio Mella club

There were also many Latin Americans who fought in the international brigades although it is difficult to follow in their footsteps due to the Spanish civil war. “In the first place because they were not so much writing about what they had done, there are many memoir books written by Anglo-Saxons, Germans and French. Most of them fought in the American Lincoln Brigade, there were many Cubans and other Latinos who already lived in the United States. In fact, the left-wing workers’ club in Harlem, Julio Mella, sent more than 100 brigadistas, “Tremlett says of the Latin American presence.

If Spain had received help from the armies of the United States, the United Kingdom, or France, would World War II have broken out in 1939? For Tremlett it is very difficult to answer since there was no such help. “What can be said is that, for historians, the Spanish civil war is the first battle of World War II. Hitler and especially Mussolini enter here with his troops and his planes and help Franco directly, while there is a international non-intervention agreement that liberal democracies use them not to participate, knowing perfectly well that Hitler and Mussolini passed that agreement olympically. This non-intervention emboldens Hitler and Mussolini and when the civil war ends, just five months later, Germany invades Poland, “concludes Tremlett.

Photos and videos: Center for Studies and Documentation of the International Brigades (CEDOBI), donations from Alan Christiansen, Harry Fisher and Hans Landauer, Wikimedia Creative Commons, Documentales24H Creative Commons.