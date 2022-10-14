The Château de Versailles hosts this month the opera ‘Echo & Narcisse’ -Eco y Narciso- by Christoph Willibald Gluck, in which the soprano Adriana González will play the role of Echo. Awarded multiple prizes and considered by critics as one of the most promising voices, Adriana González was at Escala in Paris to talk about her love for opera, her favorite characters and what Latin America lacks to embrace that opera more strongly. music.

It is the first time that Adriana González will perform at the castle of Versailles, but it is not the first time that she is in France. It was in Paris where she began her story almost ten years ago, a path that has taken her through countless cities. “It was Iñaki Encina Oyón, a Basque orchestra director who heard me in a world youth choir, which brought together 65 young people from all over the world. He explained more about opera: studies that exist in the world and the formation of a opera singer. After that he invited me to do a production in Paris and here we are several years later,” says the artist.

Born in Guatemala in 1991, Adriana began her training to interpret opera at an early age: “At school I couldn’t really find any interest in mathematics, numbers and all that; for me it was always the humanities that caught my attention. : history, art, philosophy, music. It was at school that all that love of singing started, but the love of opera started in 2009 when I started my first singing lessons.”

One of the most difficult challenges for a singer, particularly when it comes to opera, is to “inhabit” the character that is represented, especially knowing that each time a different character is interpreted. “The preparation of an opera singer begins years before, it is not weeks or months. There is a great preparation, research that is done on the character, if there is a literary work; and then, of course, there is a whole technical, vocal, music to find the colors, psychologically analyze what we want to say. Everything comes back to the text through a beautiful and powerful sound”, comments our guest.

Adriana González is well known in Europe, but little in Latin America. A recital scheduled at the Palace of Fine Arts in Mexico had to be canceled during the year of the pandemic. “Unfortunately we have not been able to reschedule it. We are also already talking with the Chilean Opera to organize a concert there, and in Argentina as well. But of course that takes time,” says the soprano.

For the singer, it is very clear that if there is little reception of her musical genre in the region, it is because there are other priorities before “buying a ticket to go to a concert” and also because space is needed. “There are so many great voices that need an educational and career platform.”

Adriana González will perform the role of Micaela, from Bizet’s Carmen opera, on November 30 and December 1 at the Opera Bastille in Paris.

Thanks to: Houston Grand Opera Orchestra, Audax Records, University of music and performing arts Vienna, Marine Cessat-Begler, Agence Massis Opéra.