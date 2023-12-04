The ‘false positives’ scandal is one of the most traumatic episodes of the conflict in Colombia in the early 2000s. The Army killed thousands of innocent civilians: 6,402, according to the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP). One of them was Julián Oviedo Monroy. In Escala in Paris we spoke with his mother, Blanca Monroy, and with the psychologist María Fernández Gómez Garrido, who traveled to France to explain the support within the framework of the JEP to the relatives of the victims of the conflict.

During the 2000s, members of the Colombian Army murdered thousands of innocent people and passed them off as guerrillas or criminals with the aim of increasing the numbers in military operations and giving the impression that the government of the right-wing Álvaro Uribe was winning the conflict against the guerrillas.

Julián Oviedo Monroy, a young man from Soacha, disappeared on March 2, 2008 when he left his home, on the outskirts of Bogotá. His body was found six months later in a mass grave in Ocaña (Santander), hundreds of kilometers away.

Julián went to a supposed job interview, his mother never saw him again. “He leaves the house at seven at night and tells me to save him food because he doesn’t linger, but he left and we never heard from him again. Six months later, rumors began in the neighborhood about the young people who “They were missing in Soacha. I had no idea that there were other missing young people, there were 19,” explains Blanca Monroy, also a member of the organization Mothers of False Positives of Colombia.

“It was something that took us by surprise, since every mother, every family member who went to Ocaña, learned that their loved ones had supposedly died in a combat with the Army because they were guerrillas. They accuse Julián of being a member of the ELN. But at what point is Julián going to be a member if he leaves at seven at night and the next day they take him to the place where they take his life? At no time could Julián have been a member of the guerrilla,” his mother denounces.

The psychosocial response to the violent loss of a child in a context of conflict

Blanca Monroy traveled to France with the psychologist María Fernanda Gómez Garrido, who has accompanied these mothers when they have had meetings with former officers of the Armed Forces who have admitted to having participated in this murder of innocents within the framework of the JEP.

Now their experience is shared in other latitudes, in France it was at a colloquium organized in October by the House of Izieu, in the east of the country, a space dedicated to the mothers of the Holocaust of the Jews perpetrated by the Nazis and who they wanted to know the Colombian case.

An exchange in which the painful question of the loss of what a mother loves most, her children, in a context of genocide, in the case of the Holocaust against the Jews during World War II and in a context of armed conflict, was explored. , like that of Colombia.

“This exchange seemed very nice to me, but, at the same time, it was very sad to see the photos there of that bunch of children who were very miserably murdered,” says Blanca Monroy, who is reminded of her son.

‘My son ended up in the hands of a network of murderers’

“My son ended up in the hands of a network of murderers. I had no idea that the Colombian Army, who are the ones who take care of us, protect us, could do this,” Monroy laments. Macabre ironies of life, Julián, who was barely 19 years old when he was disappeared, had the goal of joining the Colombian Armed Forces.

The Mothers of Soacha are being accompanied in this long process of mourning and search for justice. It is not a clinical process, but a psychosocial one. An experience shared now in France.

“It was not a therapeutic process, but rather we started from understanding that all the behaviors, responses or manifestations of the victims, in some way, are normal behaviors or responses in contexts that are absolutely abnormal such as civil wars, oppression, repression, dictatorships,” explains María Fernanda Gómez Garrido.

Monroy, like many other murdered young people, fell into the hands of the network of Alexander Carretero, who from Ocaña (Santander), 14 hours away from Bogotá, directed a criminal network to kidnap innocent civilians who he then handed over to the military to pass them through. by guerrillas.

Acceptance of the JEP as part of a collective process

“I brought innocent people from other cities and handed them over to the Army to be murdered,” the recruiter acknowledged before the JEP. Blanca Monroy points out that at first it seemed very unfair to them that these criminals had denied their involvement in these murders in the ordinary justice system but admitted it before the JEP.

“It was something that outraged us, because they admitted the charges when they arrived at the JEP for the benefits,” explains Blanca, who like other mothers has gone through a process to accept this special jurisdiction.

“We have two paths: either we go through traditional justice, let’s say, where those responsible or the perpetrators pay sentences, but there is no type of contribution to the truth and that takes away the possibility of making a transition as a society, or a Justice in which there is the possibility of providing truth and for the victims to know what happened,” explains Gómez Garrido.

The psychologist recognizes that there are benefits for the perpetrators, but they are benefits “conditional on the contribution they make to the victims in terms of truth and recognition.”

‘It is not fair that the current Government apologizes for something it did not do’

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has recently asked for forgiveness from the mothers of Soacha, but they consider that who should ask for forgiveness is the president of the time, Álvaro Uribe, and his then Minister of Defense, Juan Manuel Santos, who years later received a Peace Nobel.

“For God nothing is impossible, the hope that we have, and as we have always said, we are going for the biggest head. It was not fair that Mr. Petro was standing there asking us for forgiveness for what he did not do. The one who should be There he was Mr. Álvaro Uribe. I had a very big dream that one day Álvaro Uribe would suddenly stand before me, before the other mothers, and say: ‘Moms, your children were not guerrillas, your children were not subversives.’ “, says Blanca.

“I know that Mr. Álvaro Uribe will one day have to sit in the dock. That is the hope that we all have,” Monroy concludes.