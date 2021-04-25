Eduardo Makaroff and Christoph H. Müller, founders of Gotan Project, return with a new artistic project that associates music with science. The musicians make a Stopover in Paris to present us exclusively ‘Anthropocene!’, Their latest work. A call to act now for the planet.

They have been working together since the 90s and today their work is committed against the human destruction of the planet. The Argentine Eduardo Makaroff and the Swiss Christoph Müller created Gotan Project in 1998 in Paris, together with the electronics producer Philippe Cohen Solal. In 2001 they revolutionized tango with their first album ‘La revancha del tango’.

The project they are presenting now is called ‘Anthropocene!’, A reference to the geological era that we would have already entered, according to part of the scientific community, because human actions have modified the Earth.

“What is happening on the planet is not only climate change. That is the best known. But there is also the extinction of life on the planet”, Makaroff details. The duo have recorded a song about the sixth mass extinction, which many environmental organizations warn has started and which will lead many species to disappear in the coming years, compromising ecosystems. “Everyone has to act to move towards change,” says Müller.

In their music, Müller and Makaroff voice activist Greta Thunberg and scientist David Attenborough. They have also collaborated with artists such as Italian rapper Doro Gjat, Argentine trio Fémina, singer Hilda Lizarazu and her daughter Mía Folino.

“We have guests and guests and we have fun. We have an optimistic sense, we do not think that we have to cry and we do not make protest songs either. We try to create with some spontaneity,” says Makaroff.





In the video for the song “Da casa mia,” the duo collaborated with Guatemalan videographer Daniela Pinto to showcase a beautiful series of windows from around the world.