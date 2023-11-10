Cancun is the most important tourist center in Mexico. More than six million people visit its beaches and luxury hotels every year. In that “ideal” world, no one looks at the thousands of workers, women and men, who once their work is finished return to a radically different world. ‘The Other Cancún, brave, marginalized, irregular’ is the winning report of the Breach/Valdéz 2023 Journalism and Human Rights Award, by journalist Ricardo Hernández, guest at Escala en Paris.

“I was interested in talking about the people who live in this place, who run the hotels, who keep this tourist center alive, and who have not done as well as those brave hoteliers that everyone talks about,” says the Mexican reporter. when we asked him what led him to discuss the topic of that tourist center.

Cancun is called “the girl with blue eyes” because of its turquoise waters. Those who visit are people with resources, as shown by the 6 billion dollars that tourism contributes to the local economy, a sum from which workers receive crumbs.

“It was offensive to read those figures. While those 6,000 million dollars were generated, that spill barely falls towards the base of the population pyramid, and while there are 200 luxury hotels, there are 250,000 people living in irregular settlements,” notes Hernández, who presents himself as “Freelance reporter that combines the skills of investigative journalism with those of narrative.”

They see this destination as a dream, a possibility to improve their standard of living and get ahead, but they find themselves with exhausting hours, not so favorable salaries, and precarious housing conditions.

For his work, Hernández traveled for months through a social jungle made up of irregular settlements where everything was missing: drinking water, electricity, transportation, schools, cemeteries. And yet thousands of people continue to arrive every year in search of a hypothetical job. “One of the things that I was very interested in dismantling was the myth of the Cancun dream,” he highlights, “They see this destination as a dream, a chance to improve their standard of living and get ahead, but they find themselves with exhausting hours, salaries not so favorable, and precarious housing conditions.”

Living in these irregular settlements is synonymous not only with precariousness, but, above all, with daily violence, with frequent cases of family violence, assaults, robberies and rapes.

Added to this are the abuses of officials, politicians, drug traffickers and a long etcetera of exploitation of workers, national and foreign, who in turn are subdivided into strata. Those who arrive remain there with legal uncertainty about their property, with little or no possibility of regularizing it, and the same possibilities of possessing the patrimony that they so aspired to upon arriving in Cancun.

Ricardo Hernández has a long history working in journalism. His works have been published in several of the most important media in Mexico: ‘Gatopardo’ – which published the winning report of the Breach / Valdéz 2023 Award -, ‘Reforma’, ‘Animal Político’, etc.

When we ask him what it means to have obtained this award, he does not hesitate to answer: “the award gives a lot of visibility, especially to the issues I deal with. And it matters to me because practicing journalism outside of Mexico City, outside of the center of the capital, is “It is very difficult to place these topics; and these awards relaunch them and they matter a lot to me, they matter to society,” he says.

After receiving this award, the reporter points out that he wants to continue with long-term journalism. “I am now venturing into podcasting with my colleagues from ‘As It Suena’, and I want to venture into photojournalism and telling stories, but with images,” he indicated.