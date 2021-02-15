The French-Chilean lawyer Elisa Rojas published her first novel ‘Mister T et moi’, a romantic comedy based on her life as a student in law school. Rojas tells the story of an unrequited love between her, who is in a wheelchair, and a friend without disabilities. “From the first day I love him and he does not love me,” writes Rojas in the book full of humor, highly politicized and that blows up prejudices and stereotypes.

Elisa Rojas was born in 1979 in Santiago de Chile with a rare genetic condition: osteogenesis imperfecta, also called ‘crystal bone disease’, which has the consequence that bones are weakened and growth is blocked, forcing her to go in a wheelchair.

When she was very little, she moved to France with her family. In Paris she studied law until she became a lawyer. It was at the faculty where he became aware that people with disabilities are segregated in France.

“People with disabilities have to live like others, or with the family or in their own home, but not in special places. Has no sense. These places, now everyone is aware, they are dangerous, there are many abuses of all kinds and the problem is that in France they do not want to leave this system, they have a vision of disability that is biomedical and it seems to me that it is necessary to leave from that vision to move towards a more social vision, ”says the lawyer, who, as she explains in the book, suffered harassment herself in one of these specialized institutions.

In her book ‘Mister T et moi’, written in French, the protagonist is confronted with the reality of falling in love with a man without disabilities and asks herself a thousand questions, including: “My mother told me to look for a boy in a chair wheel. But maybe the boy in question wants to be able to choose, why shouldn’t we have the possibility to choose? For Rojas the answer is clear, “everyone has to have the right to choose” and it is society that puts up barriers.

“What interested me was to explain how capacitism works in affective, loving and sexual relationships, it seemed very important to me. It is a subject that is very badly treated by journalists. I wanted to write a book that would empower women with disabilities and that would serve all women, ”explains Rojas, who already co-founded the Fight and Disability Collective for Equality and Emancipation in 2016. In his manifesto he denounces “institutionalization as the only response to the real or supposed needs of people with disabilities.”

“It is a problem of inequality and injustice, a political problem”

Elisa Rojas is modeled on the US Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez or the left-wing French deputy Danièle Obono; and if it is about men, those who inspire him are Salvador Allende and Che Guevara. Their fight against capacitism is a question of justice and equality.

“Capacitism is a system of oppression that makes people without disabilities the norm and establishes a hierarchy between bodies and human beings. I fight against this because it seems to me that it is a problem of inequality and injustice, a political problem ”, he analyzes.

A left-wing feminist, Elisa Rojas is very active on social media and counts more and more in the French public debate. Lately Twitter suspended her account along with other women for the fact of launching the following question: “What can be done so that men stop raping?” “It is very hypocritical because the problem is that when men threaten or insult women, feminists, nothing happens on social networks and when feminists ask such an important question, Twitter suspends the accounts, it seems very dangerous to me, ”says Rojas.