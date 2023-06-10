The president of the Council of Ministers of Peru, Alberto Otárola, visited the French capital, where he presented the Peruvian candidacy to the OECD, assuring that the Government of his country is willing to mark a new stage “in its relationship with the world.” During his visit to Escala in Paris, we talked about the “coup” by former President Pedro Castillo and the arrival of Dina Boluarte to power. A fact that has already been marked for six months by the attempt to return to calm after massive protests in which dozens of people died.

Peru’s candidacy to the OECD has a double objective: “Complete a process of institutional reforms to ensure a more assertive governance, which allows to provide quality services to Peruvian citizens, and secondly, to relaunch Peru’s position in its relationship with Europe and with the world through public management and the resumption of political reform,” said Otárola.

The trip of the president of the Council of Ministers of Peru, on June 7, coincided with a key date. Six months have passed since the failed attempt to dissolve Parliament by former President Pedro Castillo, an action that Escala’s guest in Paris repeatedly described as a “coup d’état.”

But, despite the prolonged crisis situation in the country, Otárola affirms that the crisis has ended, arguing that “there is no march in the country and that no road is blocked.” “We are governing with peace and tranquility, having overcome an unfortunate event in the recent history of our country,” he added.

In fact, President Dina Boluarte has just been questioned by the Public Ministry to give her testimony in the framework of the investigation being carried out into the repression that followed Castillo’s dismissal.

According to official data, more than 60 people lost their lives during the protests. The facts have been described as “crime of homicide and genocide” by Justice.

The president of the Council of Ministers stressed that the president’s actions “was legitimate” and that the repression against the protesters who were calling for her resignation occurred “at the scene of an attack against State institutions, with attempted takeovers simultaneously ”.

Dina Boluarte is the first woman to become president of Peru, a country where the last five presidents have been accused of corruption, have ended up in prison and one committed suicide.

Alberto Otárola points out that the Peruvian political functioning system “is hybrid, presidential – parliamentary; the cabinet has to ask for confidence from Congress, the president has the power to dissolve it and that has not allowed us to have political stability. I think it is a pending task that Congress will have to undertake at this time. (…) It is not flattering at all that we have so many presidents in this situation”.

In foreign affairs, Peru is committed to closer cooperation with its South American neighbors, especially around the joint defense of the Amazon. Otárola is confident that the European Union-CELAC summit, which will take place in Brussels in mid-July, will be an opportunity for Europe to once again focus its gaze on the region.