Touring the big cities of Latin America can be like a walk in an art gallery. Many of its walls and walls exhibit works by authors, sometimes unknown, representatives of ‘Street Art’ (street art), who use that form of expression, sometimes provocative. The book entitled ‘Street Art and Democracy in Latin America’ invites us to visit five emblematic cities of urban art in the region and in this edition of Escala in Paris we talk with its author, Olivier Dabène.

Olivier Dabène’s first contact with this cultural and political expression dates back to 2006 and occurred in Sao Paulo. But only almost ten years later did a series of interviews begin that would give life to the book ‘Street Art and Democracy in Latin America’. The artists interviewed are often on the border between social integration and crime. The walls of the cities they paint then serve to “empower citizens and reinforce the political sphere,” Dabène says.

After having traveled through Bogotá, Sao Paulo, Valparaíso, Oaxaca and Havana, the director of the Political Observatory of Latin America (OPALC) of the Institute of Political Sciences (Sciences Po) in Paris and of the Center for International Studies (CERI), arrives at The following conclusion: ‘Street Art’ is a complementarity between artistic expression and the political message, since artists oscillate between art, graffiti, social demands and all this managing a close or conflictual relationship with the authorities.

“In recent years it has taken on a particular importance. With the crisis of political representation, people no longer believe in parties and seek forms of direct expression to impact public opinion,” says Dabène. “It is a form of transgression and at the same time of dialogue” with the population that enjoys these works.

Bogotá, the paradise of ‘Street Art’

In many cases, this dialogue has become so fluid that the municipality supports urban creation, as is the case in Bogotá. Olivier Dabène points out that “they have become a tourist attraction”.

It is also the case of Oaxaca, in Mexico, where there is a collaboration between artists and authorities to promote the occupation of public space. In Havana, ‘Street Art’ brightens the walls of the Cuban capital, but artists have to be very discreet with their political messages. The artist Yulier Rodríguez can tell about it, he was arrested in 2017 and, like him, his colleagues have to play cat and mouse with the Police.

Regardless of the city, for many artists painting the walls “is almost an existential cry to say that they are also human” and thus claim their place in society, even more so when they are women, since the artists defend a more collective way of creating and less “competitive in a world of ‘Street Art’, which is very macho,” says Dabène.

“Every time an artist paints something without imposing a particular meaning, leaving the viewer the freedom to interpret and think for himself, especially in an authoritarian context, it is very political, and a contribution to democracy”, explains the researcher.