For indigenous populations living in the vast territory of the Amazon, the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic is reminiscent of the nightmare that European conquest caused five centuries ago. In this edition of Escala en Paris, Stéphen Rostain talks about what is at stake in that territory, greater than all the countries of the European Union put together. The archaeologist who won the grand prize for Archeology in 2020 recently published the book ‘Amazonia, archeology of women’.

Covid-19 has been cruel to the Brazilian population, largely due to the inaction of the Government of Jair Bolsonaro. The archaeologist Stéphen Rostain, who has been studying the Amazon for 35 years, has published articles in which he affirms that the most affected is the population of Amerindian origin.

In his publications, the French archaeologist wonders if this virus can cause greater damage to that population than the hecatomb caused by the arrival of Europeans more than 500 years ago.

“The problem is that the indigenous people of the Amazon are once again receiving a disease that comes from outside. This population does not naturally have the same defenses. During the conquest, he had measles, many flu, etc. Now what we see is that the mortality rate is twice higher in the native population than in the rest of Brazil ”, he comments.

The pre-Columbian Amazon and its complexities

“The pandemic arrived from February or March to the Amazon, very early. Sometimes in hospitals they did not receive them ”, he adds. Like 500 years ago, indigenous populations have to figure out how not to disappear. It is estimated that nine out of ten indigenous people died then.

“The Amazon of the conquest, and long before, was not the same as it is today,” says Rostain. “There have probably already been pandemics. The spread of these diseases at that time was very fast because there was a network of roads between the towns. You have to think of the pre-Columbian Amazon as an anthill where people move permanently. That is why the conquest was so disastrous, because sometimes European diseases arrived first than the conquerors in some towns “

“The indigenous people who were sick went on a trip and came into contact with other peoples. When the conquerors arrived they were all already dead. The reaction that the indigenous peoples had then is the same as it is now: they close the passage, avoid contacts and look for medicines with plants, they have almost 40,000 species, without forgetting to come into contact with the spirits of the jungle ”, he explains.

“More than a lung, the Amazon is a well”

The Bolsonaro Government would be facilitating the exploitation of the Amazon. Analysts say that this region is no longer the ‘lung of the world’ because it emits more CO2 than it is capable of absorbing.

“More than a lung, the Amazon is a well that absorbs carbon dioxide. With deforestation, the surface of that forest has been reduced by almost 40% in the last 40 years, and of course it no longer has the same capacity. Between 2000 and 2018 the jungle has lost the equivalent of the surface of Spain ”, he emphasizes.

This bleak outlook makes Stéphen Rostain fear the worst: “The first pandemics like HIV came out of tropical Africa. The next ones came out of Southeast Asia and I’m afraid the next ones are going to come out of the Amazon ”.

The researcher explains that it is the result of deforestation, putting animals, viruses and humans in contact that have never lived together. A trend that is accentuated with the current Brazilian government because “Bolsonaro says that the jungle has to produce.”

Stéphen Rostain regrets that the efforts to protect Amazonian fauna and flora that accelerated in the 2000s “have collapsed in a single term.”

‘Amazon, archeology of women’

The archaeologist is about to publish a new book on the management of natural resources in the Amazon. It is about comparing how the indigenous people manage the jungle and how other entities outside the territory do it. His conclusion: the virgin forest does not exist.

Meanwhile, the researcher has paid tribute to his archaeologist colleagues in his book ‘Amazonie, l’archéologie au féminin’ (Amazon, women’s archeology).

“In so many years working in the area, I realized that they are more numerous than men. Despite this, his scientific works are rarely cited ”, he emphasizes. This is despite the fact that it was two women who promoted Amazonian archeology and since 2000 it is they who have given it its title of nobility.