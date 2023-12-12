Lucía Ixchíu and Carlos Ernesto Cano, members of the Solidarity Festivals collective, ask for the support of the international community to realize the desire for change expressed in the majority vote of the population by electing the progressive Bernardo Arévalo as president of Guatemala. “The body in charge of ensuring democracy in Guatemala is headless at this moment.” “There are two paths: either the judicial dictatorship is consolidated and curtailed or we enter into a moderately democratic process,” they warn.

In Guatemala, after the second round of the presidential elections on August 20 and the surprise victory of Bernardo Arévalo, the Public Ministry has tried various maneuvers to reverse the results of the elections.

On November 2, the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) suspended the legal personality of the Semilla Movement Party, the organization that nominated Arévalo, and recently the Guatemalan Congress decided to remove the immunity of three judges who are members of the TSE for alleged “acts of corruption.”

To guarantee that the majority will of the population is respected, since October the indigenous authorities began a series of mobilizations that take place throughout Guatemala to demand the resignation of prosecutors who want to derail the process of change. The country lives in suspense; nothing currently guarantees that President Arévalo will be able to exercise his mandate.

The crisis in Guatemala has multiple facets. Carlos Ernesto Cano, journalist and communicator from Festivales Solidarios sums it up like this: “The body that is in charge of ensuring democracy in Guatemala is headless at this moment; Congress begins to remove immunity from deputies and request a pretrial against the elected president and vice president. “It is an unprecedented crisis in Guatemala.”

More than two months ago, uninterrupted protests by indigenous communities began demanding respect for the vote, as well as the resignation of a series of officials colluding with attempts to derail the results of the polls.

“Guatemala is an indigenous country, more than 60% of the population are indigenous. At this time of great darkness and hopelessness for the country, the only organizations that had the capacity, the legitimacy, the strength to rise up in this national indigenous strike, which has existed for more than 60 days and mobilized in different parts of the country, were the indigenous organizations,” says Lucía Ixchíu, K'iche indigenous, architect, feminist.

From abroad, various organizations have expressed their concern about what is a clear intention of destabilization from power. Among them, the Organization of American States (OAS) and the United States Government stand out, so it is worth asking how useful they can be in allowing Bernardo Arévalo to assume his position as president on January 14. “At this time of isolation of the country and an antidemocratic and dictatorial setback, solidarity and international pressure is essential,” responds the K'iche leader.

The situation of instability leads one to wonder if it is possible to foresee that Bernardo Arévalo will finally take office on January 14, but that his Government will find its hands tied, among other reasons due to the loss of personality of the Semilla Movement.

“Indeed, it is quite dangerous. January 14 can be a turning point. There are two paths, Guatemala consolidates and curdles the judicial dictatorship, or we enter into a moderately democratic process, something we have not had in the country for 70 years since it has been governed by right-wing or extreme right-wing parties,” recalls Carlos Ernesto Cano. “I think it is important to mention that indigenous organizations are clear that the rule of law is being defended, because it is either that or extermination,” adds Lucía Ixchíu.