Samborondón is a small point in the geography of Ecuador, but it has a lot to be proud of: it has been chosen, along with seven other cities in the world -two in Latin America-, by the United Nations Environment Program for its 'Generation of Restoration' 2023-2025. The city will have a fund of approximately $100,000 for the rehabilitation and recovery of mangroves.

The acceleration of climate change observed in the world forces us to promote measures to counteract it. A total of 243 cities from Africa, Asia, Latin America and other regions presented financing projects to be supported by the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) through its 'Generation Restoration' project. Samborondón, located in the province of Guayas, which has 100,000 inhabitants, is one of the eight cities chosen to be part of the project. Juan José Yúnez, mayor of the city, was in Escala in Paris to talk about the environmental initiative.

“Within the framework of sustainability, one of the fundamental pillars of our municipal Administration, we presented to the United Nations our mangrove restoration project in urban areas. A pilot project that will allow more mangrove restoration to begin to be generated in the Samborondón area and the idea is that it be replicated in more areas of the rivers, which will generate more biodiversity in the province of Guayas, in addition to helping to care for the rivers, the nearby coastal areas and improve the quality of life of the inhabitants,” says the mayor when we ask him what this plan consists of.

Representatives of the eight selected projects met in Paris to exchange experiences, they were also able to talk with delegates from other cities that previously benefited from the UNEP project.

In this regard, Juan José Yúnez says: “it is a very important program. Today a path of sustainability begins in a city that is constantly growing like Samborondón. We seek for our city to become a model of sustainability to reduce the carbon footprint and demonstrate to the country that it is possible to do so.

Talking about rehabilitation and regeneration of the mangrove assumes that there was previous damage that caused its deterioration. When we asked the mayor what caused this deterioration, he responded: “The lack of controls, the lack of planning in the growth of cities like Guayaquil and neighboring cities. There was indiscriminate felling of mangroves in the growth of the city.” .

And Samborondón is located a few kilometers from Guayaquil, the big city and port of Ecuador through which much of the trade passes, in addition to drugs, which has caused so much violence. Asked if his city suffers the consequences of the wave of crime and violence that is shaking the country, the mayor assures: “We are clear that violence is fought not only with more bullets in the streets, nor with more police in the streets. The Violence is fought from the roots, and that is in the reconstruction of the social fabric, which has been very important for Samborondón, not now but always. This has allowed Samborondón, even though it is located near the two points of greatest violence of Ecuador, such as Guayaquil and Durán, do not have the criminal growth that these cities have had.

The visit of the mayor of Samborondón to Paris occurred shortly after the conclusion of the COP28 climate summit, held in Dubai. Ecuador is an oil producing country. It was a member of OPEC until 2020, when it left the organization. OPEC has once again invited Ecuador to be part of the bloc and, in response, Mayor Yúnez assures that “the important thing is that we have to think about at least tripling renewable energies in the different countries. We in Samborondón are convinced and that is why we have started various electric mobility projects, energy generation based on the production that the mayor's office does and in this way balance energy consumption.

For Yúnez, the commitment of the different countries is essential. “It is important that the resources that are being generated by non-renewable energies serve precisely in the research and development of renewable energies, that these resources no longer serve for current expenses, as has unfortunately happened in our Latin American countries,” said the guest of Stopover in Paris.