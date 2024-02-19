Rodrigo Van Peteghem, a photographer of Colombian descent who has established his residence in Marseille, France, for several years, and who was awarded the Visa pour l'image 2020 'Off' prize, expresses in this edition of Escala en Paris a deep conviction: “Photography has to debunk myths.”

Rodrigo Van Peteghem, who claims to be an “ambassador of the adopted” and as “an artist, not a photographer”, says: “As a photographer I have to show the eyes of the world, here in France, that Marseille and Medellín have a sulphurous image , they are twins. But photography has to debunk this myth.”

Photography is the backbone of his artistic work, and through it the guest of Escala en Paris affirms himself as someone who fulfills a “social mission.” When asked what is this social mission?, he does not hesitate to answer: “photography has to tell what cannot be seen or does not want to be told, for example, the poor neighborhoods of Medellín, the stories, the daily life of these neighborhoods, the life they are developing.

Much of Rodrigo's work can be viewed on the Artpeer and Balthasart platforms. “These two platforms allow me to show the richness of my work. My work in Colombia is only in black and white, a documentary photography, and when I started, the photography circle told me that black and white would not work. All The old photographs are in black and white and I want my photographs to survive, as an archive of collective memory,” our guest responds in the form of a challenge to himself.

One of Rodrigo's main projects is called 'Real Life', in which he proposes approaching the world of borders, the visible ones, but also the invisible ones, the social ones, all from the poor neighborhoods of Medellín. “I want to be an ambassador for those adopted, because I was born in Colombia, but I grew up outside the country.”

When asked if there is any space that he has not addressed, he replies: “Yes, but I don't know it. I started photography five years ago, so for me and for the photography circle I am new, but I am discovering video.” and all forms of art, and I can say that one day I want to use urban art, 'Street art'. Maybe. Or rap to tell a story, I don't know. I don't consider myself a photographer, I consider myself an artist, and “I can use everything I want, music, video… But the truth is that photography is my first love.”

The winner of the 'Off' award from Visa pour l'image, in 2020, emphasizes that one of his objectives is to debunk the myth that images construct. “It is very difficult to debunk myths, but it is not impossible,” he says. “In photography, the photographer has to discover the myths with sociologists; with political scientists and create a new reflection of what we know.”