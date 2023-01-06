In Honduras, 117 environmentalists were assassinated between 2012 and 2021. Others receive death threats, such as Reynaldo Domínguez, originally from the community of Guapinol, in the northeast of the country. In 2014, the mining company Inversiones Los Pinares won a concession to exploit an open pit mine in this community, now two rivers are polluted. The left-wing president Xiomara Castro promised to do Justice. “We do not lose hope,” says the environmentalist.

Reynaldo Domínguez is originally from the community of Guapinol, where the Montaña de Botadero Carlos Escaleras National Park is located, where two rivers converge: the Guapinol and San Pedro. In 2014, after winning a tender, the mining company Inversiones Los Pinares, owned mostly by the American EMCO, settled in the community to exploit the open-pit iron oxide mine.

In 2018, after four years of resistance, threats, and the arrest of several environmentalists, the situation worsened. Domínguez and a group of defenders of the land found themselves in front of Justice.

“We set up a camp that lasted 88 days to prevent the company from destroying the park. It was from that moment that there were 32 judicial requirements against us. We decided to voluntarily present ourselves to the Honduran Justice because we consider that defending water is not a crime “, points out Domínguez.

In 2020 Amnesty International carried out a campaign for the defenders of water in Honduras, among whom was Reynaldo Domínguez. However, the legal situation of environmentalists is very fragile. The Honduran business couple, Lenir Pérez and Ana Facussé, owners of the mining company, have a lot of power and ability to make the Justice of their country bend to their interests.

“Our legal situation depends on the willingness of the Honduran Justice to accept that defending our assets is not a crime, it is unfortunate that our judicial system is so weak, that it does not respond to the threats we have against our assets and those who defend them. “, denounces the environmentalist and reiterates that the situation of the two rivers that cross Guapinol is very bad.

“Who is going to use the dirty water? Not even the animals want it,” he points out.

In 2021, the left-wing candidate Xiomara Castro won the Honduran Presidency. In her inauguration speech, she called for freedom for the defenders of Guapinol and an end to open-pit mining. Reinaldo Domínguez says he trusts the management of the president.

“The campaign of the Presidency was enormous and well seen; we put all our hope and we do not lose hope. I think it will take steps. It takes ten months, but we are going to give it this year so that it can take new steps,” he launches as Dominguez challenge.

The mining company ensures “implementing quality processes, assuming its environmental responsibility, developing social programs and generating jobs.”

“If the project had development, it would not have the rivers contaminated like this and it would not also have the park as it does, destroying it without permits, without environmental licenses. It is a risky situation,” responds Reynaldo Domínguez.