Sixty journalists from around the world have come together to globally trace the ramifications of drug trafficking groups. Coordinated by Forbidden Stories, they continue the investigations of Regina Martínez, murdered in 2012 after publishing reports on narcopolitics in Veracruz. Since 2000, 119 journalists have been murdered in Mexico.

Mexico has become one of the most dangerous countries for journalists, a target of attacks by drug trafficking groups and also by local politicians completely co-opted by drug cartels. 99% of murders go unpunished. The list of victims is long: Regina Martínez, Rubén Espinosa Becerril, Jesús Adrián Rodríguez Samaniego, Javier Arturo Valdez Cárdenas, Miroslava Breach and we could continue like this until 119.

The investigations of these Mexican journalists have survived their murders thanks to a network of international journalists coordinated by Forbidden Stories and a macro investigation called ‘Project Cartel’. “A few years ago a journalist who shared information with another could be fired and we do the opposite. The idea is that one who has a source in US intelligence and another in Mexican intelligence share the information and an effort is made global to go as far as possible in the clues that Regina Martínez was investigating “, affirms the French-Chilean journalist Paloma Dupont de Dinechin, a member of this network.

“The most dangerous issue for Mexican journalists is that of narcopolitics, the links between criminal drug trafficking groups and politicians,” the journalist highlights. It was precisely what Regina Martínez was investigating in the state of Veracruz, before she was murdered in 2012.

Military and police officers stand guard around the home of Mexican journalist Regina Martínez, after she was found murdered in the bathroom of her home. Picture taken on April 28, 2012, in Xalapa, Mexico. © EFE / Str

The official version given by the authorities is that she was killed by a robbery; but Martínez was working on the involvement of governors Fidel Herrera and Javier Duarte in the disappearances of people. Forbidden Stories has concluded that local politicians in Veracruz were aware that the disappeared were in mass graves. “A source from within the Government of the State of Veracruz told us clearly: ‘no government likes to have its sewer uncovered,'” explains Dupont de Dinechin.

The connection Veracruz, Regina, Barcelona

The case of Martínez’s murder is emblematic for understanding that the problem of narcopolitics is not only a Mexican problem, but is a global problem, with ramifications outside the Mexican borders.

“When a Mexican journalist dies, it is a story that has to do with us. For example, Javier Valdez was investigating the Sinaloa cartel that sells drugs to 57 countries in the world. And in the case of Regina Martínez, what we discovered is that the former governor of Veracruz (Fidel Herrera), whom Regina suspected was involved in the disappearance of people, was appointed consul in Barcelona and thanks to a journalist from the consortium based there, we realized that he had been the subject of investigations for his relationship with the local narco and the Jodorovich group (a Barcelona mafia that is very important in the drug market) “, explains the researcher.

In most cases, judicial investigations do not get to the bottom of the matter. The material authors of the murders are arrested, but not the masterminds. Even the journalistic topics for which these journalists were murdered are removed from the investigation and common law clues such as theft are privileged.

“From ‘Project Cartel’ we discovered that in the case of Regina’s murder, more than 180 bots were created, false accounts on Twitter, which massively republished the official version of the Veracruz government, which was that her murder was the result of a robbery, this is the problem of Veracruz-style justice “, analyzes Paloma Dupont de Dinechin who insists on her work from Forbidden Stories. “The idea is to continue with the investigations of these murdered journalists and the message is that they will be able to kill the journalists, but not their message,” he concludes.