Franco-Spanish scientist Lluís Quintana-Murci directs the Human Evolutionary Genetics Unit at the Pasteur Institute in Paris. He has just published the book ‘Le peuple des humains’ (The People of Humans), in the French publishing house Odile Jacob. A kind of encyclopedia, the result of years of research, in which many keys are given to understand where we come from through the analysis of the genome.

“Genetics gives us the opportunity to study our entire genome and by comparing the genomes of different populations we can completely reconstruct the history of our species, there are the traces of our migrations, the traces of how we have adapted to the cold, to pathogens, the traces of how we have mixed with other species or simply between different human populations”, explains Quintana-Murci.

The specialty of his laboratory at the Pasteur Institute in Paris is to read in our genome which pathogens have left traces and where they have left traces, since when our homo sapiens ancestors arrived from Africa to Europe some 60,000 years ago they found a very cold and with many pathogens, with interbreeding with Neanderthals they acquired genetic mutations that, according to the scientist, “allowed them to survive infectious diseases caused mainly by RNA viruses such as influenza or Covid-19”.

Those genetic mutations that have occurred over thousands of years have survived to this day. But not all humans have the same mutations. And that has an influence on how we react to infectious diseases like Covid-19.

“16% of Europeans have a series of Neanderthal mutations that increase the risk of developing severe Covid by 60%, but not everything is so simple because 30% of Europeans have other Neanderthal mutations than at that time. case they protect us and reduce the chances of developing a severe Covid by 22%. The Neanderthal inheritance of our genome is somewhat double”, clarifies the researcher from the Pasteur Institute.

What were the first Europeans like?

Thanks to genetic studies it is known that they had dark skin and blue eyes. “Blue eyes came before fair skin and then they started to lose skin pigmentation because vitamin D is synthesized thanks to the sun and in certain latitudes where there is much less sun than in Africa we need to lose skin pigmentation and it is that is why today we have it clear”, he declares.

Still unidentified peoples among the African population

We know that there was interbreeding between Sapiens, who came from Africa, Neanderthals, who were in Europe, and Denisovans, in Asia. Thanks to genetic studies, it has been identified that about 2% of the European genome comes from Neanderthal man and that in Asia they have 2% or 3% from Denisova.

However, there are other peoples not yet identified in the genome of Africans. “There is a part in its genome that comes from another human form but has not yet been discovered, this has been possible to know thanks to genetic studies,” says Quintana-Murci

A genetic mutation that allows you to be in apnea for 13 minutes

In the book ‘Le peuple des humains’ there are many surprising data, one of them takes us to Indonesia, where there is a people, the Bajau, who have a larger spleen which allows them to endure more underwater without going out into the breathing surface.

“We can stay underwater for a minute or two. This town spends 60% of the day spearfishing. They have acquired a genetic mutation and thanks to it they can spend 13 minutes underwater.”

“This is an unprecedented example of extreme adaptation”, tells us the scientist who insists that a modification of this type takes a long time to be installed. “For a gene to adapt, a mutation has to appear and that mutation appears in an individual and it takes thousands of years for this mutation to pass into the population”, he concludes.