Various human rights organizations denounce that the Chinese government keeps between one million and 1.8 million Uighurs in forced labor camps, called re-education camps by the Chinese authorities. The Uighurs are members of a Muslim minority living in the Xinjiang Autonomous Region, in the northwestern part of the country. In this edition of Escala en París, we spoke with Nayla Ajaltouni, spokesperson for the Ethics Collective on Label, about the relationship between these forced labor camps and the large textile manufacturers. .