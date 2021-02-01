French deputies debate a controversial law against what has been dubbed Islamist separatism. The aim is to fight against radicalization after the recent attacks in the country at the end of last year, such as the beheading of a teacher on the outskirts of Paris for showing a cartoon of Muhammad in class or the attack on a church in Nice. We analyzed this bill and the jihadist threat with the French expert Moussa Bourekba, professor and researcher at the CIDOB think tank, the Barcelona Center for International Affairs in Spain.

France is one of the countries most affected by jihadist attacks in Europe. The wave of attacks began in 2012 in Toulouse with the attack on a Jewish school and the murder of two soldiers. Then came 2015 with the attacks against the satirical weekly ‘Charlie Hebdo’, the Jewish supermarket and the attacks on the terraces, the Estadio de Francia and Bataclan. Virtually all the perpetrators of the attacks were French or European.

After the latest attacks at the end of 2020, the government has decided to adopt a law to fight against the radicalization of young French people seduced by Daesh and other terrorist groups such as previously Al-Qaeda. The bill includes 50 articles to restrict the schooling of children at home, greater control over the operation of mosques and their imams and equipping themselves with instruments to combat internet messages that incite hatred.

One of the essential points is indeed the financing of centers of worship such as mosques or associations. In the case of the teacher’s murder, the police investigated a Salafi mosque in northern Paris with which one of the alleged instigators of the teacher’s harassment had links. Also in the radicalization of the Koachi brothers, authors of the ‘Charlie Hebdo’ attack, an imam of the 19th arrondissement of Paris, Farid Benyettou, who was known as the Emir of Buttes Chaumont park, played an important role.

Where are young people radicalized?

The question we ask ourselves is whether this law will be effective. According to Moussa Bourekba this has its limits. “It is true that some mosques played a role in radicalizing certain individuals such as the Koachi brothers or some of the members of the November 2015 command, but from the investigation we see that the radicalization takes place outside the mosques, in homes private, during leisure activities or through channels such as Telegram ”, says the specialist in radicalization processes and strategies to prevent it and a researcher at the Barcelona Center for International Affairs.

In France there are an estimated six million Muslims. It is only a calculation because it is forbidden to make statistics according to one’s religious conviction. Within the community there are divisions over this bill, many Muslim families want measures to protect their children, others have been denouncing the behavior of some imams for years, but there is also concern about the stigmatization of their religion.

“What this bill comes to assume is that some religious practices lead to radicalization and this is not true, it is proven in some cases, but in most cases it is not happening. Knowing this, it is worth asking to what extent these types of measures generate more counterproductive consequences. There are practices that are problematic from the point of view of coexistence, such as genital mutilation or forced marriage, which are reprehensible, but I don’t think this has to do with the fight against radicalization ”, the expert analyzes.

Another point on which this bill emphasizes is respect for republican values, including secularism and freedom of expression, in a context in which publishing Muhammad cartoons has become a high-level exercise. risk. “There are problems with freedom of expression, but I do not think that secularism has to be reduced to freedom of expression that in many instances we equate with the right to blasphemy, the right to blaspheme is a right and I think this is a guarantee very important that secularism brings, ”says Moussa Bourekba.

The Islamic State remains a threat to Europe

On January 21, the Islamic State claimed responsibility for a double attack in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad. 32 people died and there were more than 100 injured, it was the deadliest attack in year. Iraq declared its victory in 2017 against Daesh but experts warn that we are facing a resurgence.

“It is still present in a dozen countries, from Mali to the Philippines, it is estimated that it has about 30,000 members. It remains a threat and the Vienna bombing shows that it is also a threat for Europe, the end of the Islamic State as a proto-state (in Syria and Iraq) has not ended with the Islamic State group. Anti-terrorism alert levels are very high. In France, since 2017 an attack has been thwarted every month, there are still cells or individuals with the will to carry out terrorist attacks ”, he concludes.