In 1986, in Guatemala, the civil war experienced one of its bloodiest moments under the military dictatorship. Mariela SR was less than a year old when she was robbed and shortly afterwards adopted by a family in Belgium who did not know the background of the story. Her biological mother was told that her daughter had died. Three decades later, Mariela SR Coline Fanon tries to reconnect with her roots and fights so that the thousands of adopted children, like her, can heal their wounds knowing their true identity.

Mariela SR Coline Fanon was born in 1986. Eleven months later, she is adopted by a Belgian couple who were totally unaware of the conditions in which their adopted daughter had arrived at the orphanage, hence her surname Fanon.

At 14 he doubts about his roots and the questions begin. Her adoptive mother gives her a photo of her biological mother and shows her the adoption file “which has errors, a lot of false things,” says Mariela.

Mariela SR Coline Fanon was adopted from the Rafael Auryau Public Orphanage. At the head of this institution was Ofelia de Gamas, sister-in-law of Óscar Mejía Víctores, dictator of Guatemala between 1983 and 1986.

But it is until 2017, when their second child is born, that “the insurance jumps.” In addition, one day, her five-year-old daughter tells her that she is “an Indian from Guatemala.” This is when your search begins. “I needed to know because it is also a part of my children’s history,” he says.

A journey into the unknown

Mariela takes a plane to Guatemala with the few tracks she has without imagining how painful and prolonged her fight will be “without institutional support, without speaking Spanish, in an unknown country.” However, in her country of origin she was able to count on help. of Guatemalans who, like her, have been fighting for years to expose cases of theft and illegal adoptions, like Sebastián Escalón.

At age 31, in January 2018, he found Lorena, his biological mother, who had been told that her little girl had died, that “she was buried in a mass grave.” They told Mariela that he had abandoned her because, being very poor, her mother could not take care of her.

The president of the Lost Roots Foundation points out that those responsible are from both sides of the Atlantic. In Guatemala, since the orphanage profited from illegal adoptions “at least $ 5,000 at the time,” and in Belgium, the Make Bridge association was in charge of processing the demands for the adoption of Guatemalan children. It is estimated that 98% of “exported” adoptions have been fraudulent and the adoptive family did not know it.

Reunion

Mariela SR Coline Fanon still has a lump in her throat when she recounts the reunion with her mother. Before seeing each other, they wrote to each other and he said: “Mom, I’m not dead.” The now activist not only found a mother, but a whole family that she completely ignored.

A process of healing and memory that she wants to share with other victims of the Guatemalan armed conflict. In three years of existence, her foundation has facilitated reunions and tries to guide others who, like her, doubt her identity.

Investigate and repair

To speed up the process, Raíces Perdidas and those adopted from the countries of the European Union have decided to approach the European institutions to ask them to set up investigation commissions in all their member countries to clarify cases of illegal adoptions.

In fact, the list is long: Germany, Belgium, Denmark, Spain, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Switzerland. In seven of those countries there are cases of Guatemalan children. The European Union, the United States and Canada are the main applicants for adoptions in the world.

“More attention is needed from governments, the statements are fine, the problem is that the responsibility for the content of the laws lies with the governments and no one wants to assume it”, affirms Mariela SR Coline Fanon.

The case of stolen and illegally adopted Guatemalan children is not unique. Very similar patterns are registered in Spain during the Franco dictatorship, in Italy with children adopted from Romania, in Argentina the children stolen from the last military dictatorship, also in Colombia or El Salvador during armed conflicts.

Later this year, Mariela SR Coline Fanon will publish her book entitled ‘Mom, I’m not dead’.