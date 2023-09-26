With the widespread use of new technologies, new types of jobs have appeared, especially on digital platforms. The development of Artificial Intelligence has exponentially multiplied this type of work. “They are invisible workers who are dispersed throughout the four corners of the world who train, correct and make the algorithms work,” explains Juan Sebastián Carbonell, author of the book ‘The future of work’ (Editions Amsterdam, 2022).

The development of artificial intelligence questions the existence of some jobs linked not only to highly robotized production chains, but also to jobs related to graphic design, writing or translation. Are we facing the end of the era of the workers? Are we going to lose our jobs? Are machines and algorithms going to replace us? For the Ecuadorian Hispanic Juan Sebastián Carbonell, a specialist in the world of work and professional relations, we are not at the end of the era of workers and he gives the Tesla car manufacturing plant in Fremont, California as an example.

“The dream of having a completely automated plant is very old in the industry. It dates back to the 19th century,” recalls Carbonell. Elon Musk wanted to make this dream come true by making a plant that completely dispensed with workers, but it didn’t work. “He had to back down from this attempt at total automation; he recognized that there were many problems of quality and flexibility, including production,” says the doctor in sociology from the Paris-Saclay University.

For the researcher, we are not facing a technological replacement even though there are, for example, more and more ATMs in supermarkets. “These types of ATMs are installed only in certain supermarkets, in new supermarkets, and they are added to the people who work at the checkouts,” says the sociologist.

He also insists that there is no evidence of this replacement and cites the lack of labor in some sectors as an example. “Today many employers cannot find labor, a phenomenon that goes against this discourse about the absence of work in the future,” he says. What Carbonell does want to emphasize is the deterioration of working conditions.

“I think it is very important to insist that new technologies tend to intensify, degrade and disqualify work,” he states bluntly. She indicates that although work is not going to disappear, conditions are going to be much worse.

“Workers on digital platforms like Deliveroo, Uber and others have become ‘Uberized’… in the case of artificial intelligence, specifically there is an army of invisible workers who are scattered throughout the four corners of the world who train, correct and make algorithms work,” he explains. These are the new digital proletarians.

Some proletarians with fewer labor rights than the classics. “There is a center of resistance of stable workers from rich countries, such as France, England, the USA, who continue to benefit from stable work and paid holidays, but that center is being destabilized by the labor reforms of the last ten years, at least since the 2008 financial crisis,” the expert clarifies.

“There is a set of debates that show that the world of work today is perhaps not heading towards the best of places,” concludes Juan Sebastián Carbonell.