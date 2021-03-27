Juan David Nasio, a French psychiatrist and psychoanalyst of Argentine origin who has worked in France since 1969, when he arrived in Paris to study with the psychoanalyst Jacques Lacan. In this issue of Escala in Paris, he delved into a new form of depression, baptized as ‘Covid-19 depression’ derived from the restrictions imposed to stop coronavirus infections. This depression, according to his vision, is characterized by an anxious sadness, an anger with the authorities and the world; in addition to an exasperation that leads to fatigue.

“Most of us adapt to frustrations, but the depressed future Covid-19 does not adapt well, they are afraid of getting sick and sick, they cannot stand confinement and the anguish increases until it reaches a point of exasperation “, affirms the specialist to the journalist of Radio France International, Aída Palau.

Nasio is also the author of 34 books, the last of them ‘Tout le monde peut-il tomber en dépression?’ (Can everyone get depressed?), And recognize that we are facing a new type of depression. “In the long experience that I have, I had never seen it, seeing people who call you because they are very distressed. Sometimes it is couples who call me saying: I have asked my husband to turn off the TV because he is distressed” , it states.

The doctor maintains that this type of depression will end “when the pandemic and the restrictions end.” However, the uncertainty of not knowing when the end of the health emergency will come is an element that is framed within the depressive picture Covid-19.