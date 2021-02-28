



In this edition of Escala en París we spoke with José Manuel Albares, Spanish ambassador to France. This diplomat is very close to the Spanish president, Pedro Sánchez, and has been his representative in numerous high-level negotiations. With it we analyze the current situation in Spain after the recent elections in Catalonia and the riots due to the imprisonment of rapper Pablo Hasél. In addition, we address the trade agreement between Mercosur and the EU, pending ratification, and the restrictive measures at intra-European borders due to the Covid-19 crisis, among other issues.