



© France 24

Vaccination campaigns against Covid-19 have accelerated in much of the world. Additionally, there have been calls, promoted by countries, international organizations such as the WHO and some NGOs, requesting to accept the temporary suspension of the intellectual property rights of vaccines to accelerate their production. In this broadcast of Escala in Paris, we spoke with Jimena Reyes, director for the Americas of the International Federation for Human Rights, about this situation and the advantages that the measure would have to counteract the pandemic.