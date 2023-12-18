“They live daily with that industry and some of the people I have met can one day participate in protesting with their spear, asking for the intervention of the State to mitigate environmental impacts, but the next day resume their position as a worker in the oil company,” he says. the French researcher Doris Buu-Sao, our guest in this edition of Escala en Paris.

“The relations between the residents and the oil industry are not limited to silent resignation, nor solely to confrontation,” writes Doris Buu-Sao in her book 'Capitalism in the People. Oil, State and environmental struggles in the Amazon', published in French by the CNRS (National Center for Scientific Research).

“The man who parades through the Quechua Federation before the cameras, armed with a spear and his face covered in war paint, may well reappear a few days later as a worker in the oil exploitation, wearing a uniform similar to that of the workers of Lima” , he confirms in his research.

Doris Buu-Sao carried out this work within the framework of her doctoral thesis and analyzes the impact of the extractive industry in the 2010s. To do this, she spent 15 months living with the populations on the banks of the Pastaza River, where the Lot 1 AB oil site, currently known as 192.

A remote area that can be reached by boat or plane and where oil was exploited for 50 years, with a great impact on the socioeconomic organization of the native inhabitants of this Amazon area in northern Peru and on the environment.

The extraction of oil after 1971 completely transformed society. “This activity is imposed on that territory and generates ecological changes and impacts,” explains the political scientist, who began to be interested in the Peruvian indigenous movement when the so-called Baguazo occurred in 2009, in which 33 people died in clashes between indigenous people and police. , within the framework of protests against the decrees of the then president, Alan García.

“Obviously, they generate protest, but the people who protest not only protest, they also coexist because they have no other choice. Many times they coexist daily with that industry and then some of the people I have come to know may one day participate protesting with their spear, asking for the intervention of the State to mitigate the environmental impacts, but the next day resuming their position as a worker in the company. And what I have been able to see is that these two dynamics, which may seem contradictory, feed each other in some way,” he says. Boo-Sao.

Dynamics of confrontation but also dependency. “The protests by indigenous organizations cause companies to open jobs and vice versa, I interpret access to employment in the oil zone as a form of compensation, of justice. In exchange for that ecological impact, you are contaminating my territory. At least leave something behind, leave jobs and when the residents mobilize they obtain that obligation from the State,” he maintains.

At that time, the company that exploited the Lot 1 AB field was Pluspetrol, which had to pay and hire work teams to mitigate oil spills. “Who worked there? The men of the native communities through what we call communal companies, managed by them,” recalls Buu-Sao. A relationship that is not monolithic as we might think and is quite interdependent.

The transformation of the socioeconomic organization was such that the abandonment of oil exploitation, which had a disastrous impact with the contamination of lands and rivers, represents a real problem for the future of the communities.

At this time, there is no oil extraction since the Covid-19 confinement. Even so, there are still ecological disasters related to this site. The pipeline is so old that it breaks and spills debris. Last April, there was a spill that affected 400 km2 of the jungle.

Environmental monitor of the Quechua Federation in a contaminated place, March 2013. © Doris Buu-Sao (DR)

PetroPeru, of the Peruvian State, says that it will resume the exploitation of Lot 192 in a year, but in a global context of ecological transition, with the recent agreement at COP28 of a transition without fossil energy, the situation is more than uncertain. The lack of activity has impacted their economies and endangered their survival.

“Those populations that were on the front line of oil extraction and its ecological impact are now on the front line of the dismantling of that economy, which is being done without alternatives. And, basically now, perhaps, they are being left without electricity, without all the services that the companies offered them and without employment,” says the researcher.

On many occasions, indigenous people, pillars of environmental protection in the Amazon, pay for this defense with their lives. Global Witness, an NGO specialized in the fight against the plundering of natural resources in developing countries and political corruption, assures that between 2010 and 2022, 54 environmental defenders were murdered in Peru.