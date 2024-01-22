Mexico is among the countries with the highest number of missing people in the world, more than 113,000 since the “war on drug trafficking” began in 2006. The 'Movement for Our Disappeared in Mexico' is the result of the absence of adequate responses from successive governments, despite the fact that in recent years different mechanisms have been created to combat this human rights crisis. Virginia Buenrostro and Isabel Cruz, members of the collective, were in Escala in Paris.

The serious human rights crisis that Mexico is going through can be summed up in a phrase from the former Undersecretary of Human Rights of the Ministry of the Interior, the equivalent of the Ministry of the Interior in Mexico, Alejandro Encinas, “Mexico is a huge clandestine grave,” he said. And one of the problems is that this grave seems to have no bottom or limit. To the 113,000 missing people we must add another 52,000 people whose bodies are in the forensic services, unidentified.

Virginia Buenrostro is the mother of David Ibarra and Jocelyn Ibarra, who disappeared in November 2010 in the city of Monterrey, in the northeast of the country. She remembers: “Initially we started the search as families alone because the Government did nothing, and many times they did not take our statements; we began to unite the families when we saw that not only was our family, but there were many more. And with this problem, we began to group together to demand that the Government look for our children.

Isabel Cruz is the mother of Yosimar García, who disappeared in 2017 in the city of Culiacán, Sinaloa, in northwest Mexico. “Yosimar was a police officer and was disappeared by the police and military like hundreds of people who disappear in Mexico by the armed forces,” she denounces.

Virginia Buenrostro and Isabel Cruz were on a working tour of Europe to denounce this situation. Among other cities, they were in Geneva, where the UN Human Rights Commission is located, to attend the “universal periodic review, which is the one that analyzes Mexico or countries that have a problem,” Cruz says. In the case of his time in France, Cruz indicates that they ask human rights defense organizations to demand “the French Government to reinforce its recommendations to Mexico on forced disappearances. In 2018 France made some recommendations on the subject and we ask that make them more forceful.”

Despite the approval of different laws and initiatives in the last five years, the members of the 'Movement for Our Disappeared in Mexico' affirm “there is nothing to help us find them”, “you cannot have a registry or a database real because disappearances are not counted as they should be,” they denounce.

Who disappears in Mexico? What are the bodies, the authorities, the organizations responsible for the disappearance of those tens of thousands of men and women? “It is not known exactly who is responsible, because many have acted. They have disappeared due to organized crime, many others directly by public servants, others in conjunction with public servants and crime,” says Isabel Cruz.

Going in search of your loved ones involves quite a few risks; several family members have been murdered. “My partner has received seven threats,” remembers Virginia Buenrostro.

The 'Movement for Our Disappeared in Mexico' covers the 32 States of the Mexican Republic, and is made up of 85 groups, three from Central America and the rest from Mexico.