As a result of the citizen protests that emerged in October 2019, the Constitutional Convention of Chile will be installed on July 4. Its objective: to elaborate a new Constitution to replace the one imposed during the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet and who ruled the country from 1973 to 1990. The writer and director Carmen Castillo was a victim of that dictatorship, her commitment has always been to the battle to get rid of that Pinochetist heritage.

Chilean by birth, politically committed, detained by the military junta, expelled and exiled in 1975 in France, Carmen Castillo affirms that the revolt of 2019 did not surprise her. “The event of the revolts of October 2019 is preceded by a permanence of the struggle of social movements, sometimes defeated is what we call the wisdom of defeat. It is a lesson for our generation. We go through all this time in a struggle uneven and yet very powerful, “he says.

In addition to the protests in October 2019, the powerful mobilizations of Chilean women to make their rights recognized, to be respected as people. His anthem against sexual violence, the violence of the State, of the system, is the song ‘El Violador eres tú’ by the Lashesis group, which has turned the world around.

For the Franco-Chilean writer and filmmaker, “the poetics of emancipation and women’s struggles in Chile expanded with the performance and strength of Lashesis, the group from Valparaíso. It had an impact on all generations, although it came from before the October marches. With the feminist struggle the word was reinvented, equality was experienced and that is unforgettable. Despite all the repression, the police violence. “

The members of the Constitutional Convention have an enormous job ahead of them. They should address issues such as the rights of ethnic minorities, gender equality, the privatization of water, privatized education, the little presence of the State in the economy.

The constituents’ struggle against privatization

When asked what could be the most important reform embodied in the new Constitution, he replied that “the central point is to attack what this Constitution defends is privatization; private property has not even allowed us to fight against the privatization of water. In Chile, everything is a commodity. The battle for the Constitution will be to achieve the foundations of a society where social property and equality advance. “

Carmen Castillo has produced 23 films, documentaries and short films. The first, in 1983, ‘Los Muros de Santiago’; the most recent, dates from 2020, ‘The Shadow Controllers’, an immersion through the world of prisons and psychiatric hospitals.

“The exile gave me the cinema”

The memory and the praise of the resistance are a continuity in his work: “For me it is a way of serving fidelity to what we have been. I think that one goes on inventing the forms of struggle. Thanks to exile I found myself and that memory me It helped to save very important things, and it gave me cinema as a working tool, of memory of the vanquished, of memory and of the reality of the invisible ones. Cinema does not change anything, but one tells stories “.

Exile is a shadow, a chain that one does not choose. Imposes. In October of this year the Generalitat de Catalunya and the Democratic Memorial will present a temporary exhibition under the title ‘Carmen Castillo, an experience of Chilean exile’.