Asylum requests in the European Union, Norway and Switzerland have increased by 28% in the first half of 2023 compared to last year. In total, 519,000 applications have been registered between January and the end of June 2023, the highest number since 2016. France accounts for 16% of these applications, almost half that of Germany, which is in first place, with 30%. . The applicants are mostly from Syria, Afghanistan, Venezuela, Turkey and Colombia.

Society is used to seeing images in the media of boats with people in the Mediterranean trying to reach the European coasts. Journeys in which many migrants lose their lives, victims in many cases of human traffickers and increasingly restrictive control measures.

Once they arrive in Europe, those who manage to leave the detention centers begin a long path to obtain their refugee status, a route full of difficulties and that often takes too long.

“France signed the Geneva Convention and the Refugee Protocol, so anyone who is persecuted for political reasons, ethnicity, nationality or sexual orientation can ask for asylum, but that does not mean that everyone who asks for it has it, even if your case is valid,” explains Camila Ríos, founder of Universities and Refugees (UniR), an organization whose objective is to accompany refugees and asylum seekers in an academic and socio-professional insertion in France.

Ríos believes that the French reception mechanisms are not enough. “It is very difficult. Only 30% of people who ask for asylum in France achieve protection. 70% receive a negative response and that 30% is quite a long road,” adds this Venezuelan who has already worked as a volunteer with migrants in New York. and also in Calais, in the north of France.

Tens of thousands of migrants settled in Calais for a long time, waiting to cross into the United Kingdom. In 2016, migrants were taken to different French regions, however, many others regrouped at this point.

“I saw completely unworthy living conditions in terms of hygiene, rodents (…) And it shocked me a lot because I had worked in Venezuela, in certain communities in what we call the neighborhoods, and I had not witnessed that level of abandonment that I could see here being in France, one of the economic powers in the world and the country that is the cradle of human rights,” says Ríos.

Half of the refugees in Europe have diplomas and yet it is difficult for them to recover that socio-professional situation. That is why NGOs like UniR are important to guide these people. They have already accompanied 2,000 since the organization was created. “It is very nice to see that in five years there are already people who have finished their studies, people who are working,” congratulates the founder of UniR.

The road to achieving stability is very long. “Once they obtain asylum, the greatest difficulty is the time between the positive response and when they receive the ten-year permit, because that blocks many things. It is the moment in which they have to leave the centers where they are living, they leave the asylum seekers system, but they are people who are very motivated, who have a lot of energy, who want to build a future and are determined to achieve it,” says Ríos.

Camila Ríos regrets that, despite the fact that in France there is a lack of professionals, for example, doctors, the degree validation systems are insufficient. “We have a campaign with other organizations, especially with the Jesuit NGO in France and even with the ministerial delegation that is in charge of refugees in France to try to work on this issue, because it is a human waste (…). France needs doctors. There are doctors here who come from far away. We are trying to create a program so that they can catch up with French doctors. But hey, there we are. It hasn’t been achieved yet.”