Argentines have an appointment with the polls this Sunday, October 22 in the general elections. They are decisive elections, since they take place in the midst of a very acute economic crisis. Furthermore, these elections may mark the end of the hegemony between the Kirchnerists and the anti-Kirchnerists. There are not two, as in the last elections, but three, who have a chance of reaching the Presidency, with an outstanding candidate, Javier Milei, who threatens to “break with everything.”

Argentines choose among five candidates for the next tenant of the Casa Rosada. Competing in the first round this Sunday, October 22, are the ultra-liberal Javier Milei (La Libertad Avanza); Patricia Bullrich, from the center-right Together for Change; the ruling party and current Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, for Unión por la Patria; the left-wing deputy Myriam Bregman (Left Front and Workers Unity) and the governor of Córdoba, the dissident Peronist, Juan Schiaretti (We do for Our Country).

For the first time in Argentina three blocks, and not two, have possibilities: Milei, Massa and Bullrich. Milei “has shaken the electoral climate a little, it has transformed the political landscape after in the primaries, which in Argentina function as a kind of pre-first round, he came first with about 30%,” says the journalist and doctor in History. Argentine Pablo Stefanoni, author of the book ‘La rebellion se turned right’ (Editorial Siglo XXI, 2021).

Milei, encouraged by Argentines’ fatigue with the traditional political class

A success that is explained in part “by the economic crisis, but also by the feeling of fatigue with respect to these two previous experiences of Kirchnerism, which was a center-left Peronism that has hegemonized politics for many years. But also with respect to the center-right , the Government of Mauricio Macri between 2015 and 2019 ended very badly economically,” adds Stefanoni.

The expert affirms that a part of Argentines thinks that everyone failed and that someone new must be given the opportunity. And that someone is Javier Milei, an economist who defines himself as an anarcho-capitalist, for whom the State is absolute evil and who campaigns with a chainsaw.

A symbol of the radicality of Javier Milei’s message: the chainsaw to anticipate large tax cuts. In the photo, at a demonstration in La Plata. © Marcos Gómez – AFP

“He started on television sets in 2014 and 2015, but it was after 2016 when he began with a very radical economic speech and began to talk about things that in Argentina sounded a little strange because there is no anarcho-capitalist tradition. He proposes blowing up the Central Bank , put an end to the ‘political caste’. He incorporated this speech that he found very productive, very profitable, of holding politicians responsible. There has never been someone who jumped so quickly from television, as a television economist, to being at the doors of the House Pink,” clarifies the expert.

Milei has its limitations. And although he is a favorite in the polls, he has had to back down on some of his proposals and more or less clumsily face criticism of his political project that some describe as unrealizable. There are certainly many similarities between the Javier Milei phenomenon and Donald Trump in the United States or Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil, however, Milei does not have an institutional or territorial base behind him, like Trump with the Republican Party, nor even support from the majors. businessmen like Bolsonaro had.

The candidate Javier Milei in the debate in Santiago del Estero on October 1, 2023. © Tomas F. Cuesta – AP

“It is not at all clear how he is going to replace the peso with the dollar in this context of macroeconomic crisis and his own economic advisors are very tangled, on the issue of carrying weapons he has already retracted, he has said that it is not possible to do so now. So the problem is how this far-right libertarian utopia lands in a feasible government project,” says Stefanoni.

Massa, juggling between the ministry and the candidacy

The official candidate, Sergio Massa, faces this vote in a very difficult position. He has the challenge of trying to sell something new to voters when at the same time he is Minister of Economy and is part of the current Government, highly criticized for its economic management and an increase in poverty that already reaches 40% of the population.

“He is a juggler. As was once written in an article, he is Minister of Economy at night and a candidate during the day, he has the difficulty of his figures. He is a skillful and pragmatic politician. In any country in the world, a minister in those conditions would be completely outside the electoral competition. And in his case, although it is very difficult for him to win, it is possible that he will go to the second round and the second rounds always redefine everything a little. He is an ultra ultra pragmatic politician. That is its true brand and is waiting for the miracle, truly,” says the author of ‘Rebellion turned right’.

Argentine presidential candidates Sergio Massa, Patricia Bullrich and Javier Milei attend the presidential debate ahead of the general elections on October 22, at the Faculty of Law of the University of Buenos Aires, Argentina October 8, 2023. © Agustín Marcarian – Reuters

Bullrich, burdened by Macri’s management

Mauricio Macri’s heir is the third candidate with possibilities in these elections. Patricia Bullrich promises a serene, predictable change, more predictable than perhaps Milei, but Mauricio Macri’s disastrous balance in the Government between 2015 and 2019 may hinder his options. “She positioned herself on the right of the center-right with a more radical speech. Her campaign slogan is “If it’s not everything, it’s nothing.” She has in favor that as Minister of Security she achieved popularity for her fight against crime, with tougher positions. and against it he has that economic inheritance from Mauricio Macri,” analyzes Stefanoni.

The candidate has been able to connect with this demand from society concerned about public insecurity. “She hoped to be the expression of this social discontent and she was very upset by the fact that Milei was above her in the PASO. So now she is in a very complicated situation because she has to win votes for the right. Those votes that can go to Milei and for that she has to radicalize, but she also has to win a more moderate vote and that has left her in a very chaotic discursive situation. It is noticeable in the debates, where she even ends up babbling, she can’t really find a campaign axis and “That is what conspires against his attempt. His chances are not zero.”

In Argentina, voting is mandatory under penalty of a fine that can range from 50 to 500 pesos, although with inflation skyrocketing, it may remain a symbolic penalty. For a candidate to win in the first round, he must obtain 45% of the votes or 40% and ten points difference with the second in the running. If this is not achieved, there will be a second round on November 19 between the candidates who come in first and second place.

“If we average the polls, around 35% goes to Javier Milei, 30% goes to the official candidate Sergio Massa, and more or less 25 or 26% goes to the candidate Patricia Bullrich. Most pollsters believe that the runoff is going to be between Milei and Massa. The advantage that Milei has is that if she goes to the second round, she is likely to absorb a lot of Patricia Bullrich’s votes,” says Pablo Stefanoni.