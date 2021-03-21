Chablis wine, produced in the French region of Burgundy, is a world reference for lovers of good wine. Producing it in a biological way, respecting nature as much as possible, is a challenge that not everyone is capable of facing. Denis Pommier, a wine producer in that region, won in 2010 the award of the best Chardonnay in the world for his wine ‘Croix aux Moines’. The journalist Antonio Rodríguez tells his story in the book ‘The tears of my vineyard, if the bio could speak’.

Denis Pommier’s playing field is Burgundy, a region where Romanée-Conti wine is produced, the most mythical in the world. It also has its famous Beaune hospices, abbeys such as Fontenay where the Cistercian monks produced high quality wine and, of course, its great white or red Crus such as Sancerre, Peully, Montrache, Nuit Saint Géorge, Corton, Volnay Chambolle -Musigny.

The characteristic of these wines is that they only use two strains, the Pinot Noir for the red and the Chardonnay for the white.

‘The tears of my vineyard, if the bio could speak’ by Antonio Rodríguez, published by the Cherche Midi publishing house in France, allows us to know the history of that producer.

Denis Pommier and his wife Isabelle own a small estate of just over 20 hectares, a characteristic of these vineyards, unlike those of Bordeaux. Its conversion to biological production implies using nature’s resources to face the challenges it imposes.

After several years of working his vineyards in this way, the winegrower won for his thousandth La Croix aux Moines 2010 the award for the best Chardonnay in the world. A recognition in which 900 contestants from 35 countries participated.

In 2016 there were a series of natural disasters such as frost, hail, vineyard disease and finally a severe drought. Facing nature, economic crises and falling consumption is part of the universe of the people who work the land, in this case the vineyard.

“It reflects a universal history: that of many farmers. Nature can be very ungrateful, precisely with those who respect it the most,” says Antonio Rodríguez.

But in addition, French wine producers faced a commercial enemy in 2019: former President Donald Trump, who decided to impose an additional 25% tax on French wine imports, due to a dispute related to European subsidies to Airbus. That kind of threat could be as dangerous or more dangerous than climate change.

Denis Pommier sums up his desire and his struggle to produce a wine that respects the land, the art of the vineyard and which he enjoys with the words of one of the young people who participate in the grape harvest: “This generation does not want to be poisoned”.

Pommier decided to change his way of producing the year he reached the age of his father’s death. He died of cancer linked to the use of pesticides on his plantation. A situation that many Latin American farmers can identify with, according to Antonio Rodríguez.