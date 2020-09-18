Launched in June, StopCovd did not have the expected success. A senator proposes to make the download of the application obligatory and evokes an opinion of the CNIL “rather favorable to the mode of management adopted in France”. What exactly were the recommendations and conclusions of the CNIL? Decryption.

The application StopCovid, launched in early June by the government, did not have the expected success at all. It was downloaded 2.3 million times, according to a score in mid-August and had only allowed 72 at-risk contacts to be notified on that date, according to data from the Directorate General of Health (DGS). Many French people have even uninstalled it. “If it has a use, it must be made compulsory”, said Thursday, September 17 on franceinfo Patrick Chaize, LR senator from Ain. Asked about the potential reserves of the CNIL, Patrick Chaize replied that “the opinion of the CNIL on the subject was rather favorable to this application and to the mode of management as it was adopted in France“.

What exactly recommended and concluded National Commission for Informatics and Liberties concerning the StopCovid application? Decryption.

The need for “voluntary” use, without any consequences for not downloading the application

The National Commission for Informatics and Freedoms has issued several successive opinions on the StopCovid application. From April 26, she insisted that a download of the application would be voluntary and specified “that this implies that there are no negative consequences in the event of non-use, in particular for access to tests and treatment, but also for access to certain services when confinement is lifted, such as public transport”. In one second opinion delivered one month later, on May 26, the CNIL once again highlighted the fact that a “temporary arrangement, based on voluntary service”

The need to scrupulously respect the protection of personal data

In its opinion delivered on April 26, the CNIL considered that the application, as envisaged in France, complied with European data protection legislation (RGPD) on condition that a certain number of recommendations were respected and in particular the fact that the data was kept for for a limited time. She also pointed to the fact that a number of guarantees were provided by the government’s plan, in particular the use of pseudonyms. A month later, the guarantor of the privacy of the French concluded that its main recommendations had been taken into account, insisting on the fact that the application would use data under pseudonyms, without recourse to geolocation, and would not lead to the creation of a file of people contaminated.

After three control operations carried out subsequently, the CNIL had ordered, on July 20, the French government to settle “several irregularities” observed and had opened a procedure on this subject formal notice to the State. The procedure was finally closed early September, the CNIL considering that the StopCovid application now satisfied the legal requirements in terms of privacy protection. Among the irregularities corrected, among others was the fact that the application no longer sends back to the central server all the pseudonyms of people crossed by a user but only those of people potentially at risk, thanks to a prior sorting done in the smartphone itself. even.

The need for a really useful application and part of a global strategy

Even before the implementation of the application, the CNIL had shighlighted that the application could only be deployed if its usefulness was sufficiently proven and if it was integrated into an overall health strategy. The Commission therefore recommended that the impact of the use of the application on the health situation is regularly studied and documented, in order to decide whether or not to maintain it. The CNIL has also stressed on several occasions that the use of contact tracing applications must be part of a global health strategy. She had about it, in his April notice, warned against the temptation of “technological solutionism”. She had stressed that the effectiveness of the device would depend on the availability of the application, an adequate configuration and wide adoption by the public.

If many points put forward by the CNIL (use based on voluntary service and recommendations concerning data protection) have been followed up, this has not, to date, been the case concerning the adhesion of the French to the device, which conditions the usefulness of the application.