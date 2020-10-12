For the president of the Academy of Medicine, Jean-François Mattéi, the Prime Minister should be one of the users of the StopCovid application. He acknowledges that the app is not “miraculous”, “but it is an additional way to be notified when you’ve been in contact with a positive person.”

“Of course, it would have been preferable for Jean Castex to download the application [StopCovid] but I’m not sure it would have been very useful to him “, said Friday, September 25 on franceinfo Jean-François Mattéi, president of the Academy of medicine. The Prime Minister admitted, Thursday evening on France 2, that he had not downloaded the tracking application for the phone, StopCovid.

franceinfo: Why do you say that the application would not have been useful?

Jean-François Mattéi: For my part, I downloaded it. So far, in a few months, I have never had the slightest alert. Besides, I know the life of a minister [Jean-François Mattéi a été ministre de la Santé entre 2002 et 2004]. I know that we are surrounded, warned, that all the people who come to see you are selected and sorted. And besides, it was warned that Mr. Prudhomme [directeur du Tour de France] was positive and was immediately placed in quarantine. So I think he is protected like the politicians who are surrounded. However, I recommend, as he did elsewhere, to download StopCovid, even if you don’t take the metro, you have to enter a field of solidarity and play all the same rules of the game.

Isn’t it up to the Prime Minister to set an example?

I won’t speak for him. He explained it last night, I think we absolutely have to load StopCovid. I’m not saying it’s miraculous, but it’s just another way to be notified when you’ve been in contact with a positive person. And I think that is part of the necessary elements.

We still come up against a difficulty, which is that the digital generation is the generation least directly concerned. [par l’épidémie].Jean-François Mattéi, President of the Academy of Medicineto franceinfo

These are especially the elderly, and it is true that these generations were not nurtured with computers and digital technology.

Can this application still play a role in fighting the virus?

I hope so, but I know that in any case, this is a first and that there will be other tests and that we will improve. It is necessary that people become familiar, since, naturally, all the principles of ethics are respected on secrecy. The National Commission for Informatics and Liberties [CNIL] had given its approval after modifications. I think that in the future, this alerting method will be developed and we must learn to use it.

Tomorrow the bars and restaurants will close in Aix-Marseille and Guadeloupe, are these the right methods, the right measures?

What is the definition, one of the definitions of the restaurant and bar? It’s a place of conviviality, we are together. It is a place where there are exchanges and therefore we talk and it is a place where we do not wear a mask. And so the projections, the postilions, obviously, are not blocked and prevented. These places are places where the risks are greater, three times the risk of the general population in a café, twice in a restaurant, so it is true that this is a first measure. I regret it infinitely, Marseillais that I am, but I think that it is necessary to do it, and I add that I hope that [les restaurateurs et cafetiers] will have compensation commensurate with their loss of turnover. It is a sacrifice they are made to make and not of their own choosing. There is no reason why they alone pay the price for an epidemic that is difficult to control.