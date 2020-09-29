In London (UK), as in the rest of the country, the application StopCovid meets with great success. Called “NHS Covid-19“across the Channel, 12 million Britons have already downloaded it. It was launched at the end of September 2020 and has found its audience. “I downloaded the application because my gym requires it to enter the premises, “says a passer-by.“”I downloaded it two days ago because I think it can help us. The only way to get rid of this virus is to know if you have been in contact with someone infected.“, says a Londoner.



It’s not just gyms that require the app NHS Covid-19. Restaurants are turning away customers who wouldn’t use the app. “This is the first thing that is asked of our customers when they come to consume“, says a server. In France, StopCovid had a big flop: only 2 million people have used it.