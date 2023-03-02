In the last hours, a man was found guilty of committing negligent homicide against his daughter, who suffered from morbid obesity. The events were recorded in the United Kingdom. We tell you.

Kaylea Titford was a 16-year-old teenager, who died in October 2020 at her home in Newtown, Powys (Wales). The young woman suffered from spina bifida, a congenital defect that does not allow the correct formation of the vertebral column and spinal cord.

According to the authorities of the European country, it was the negligence of his parents, Alun Titford and Sarah Lloyd-Jonesthe one that led Kaylea to confinement, which affected her weight and ended up leaving her bedridden.

The young woman’s state of health worsened so much that she no longer even went out in her wheelchair, which she used to go to school and attend sporting events, which, according to local media and the authorities in charge of the trial, were one of the their passions.

The death of the teenager caused a stir at the time, because The young woman was found without vital signs between clothes, dirty sheets and the mess in her room, which gave an account of the abandonment in which she found herself.

In fact, according to testimonies heard by the Welsh judicial authorities, the young woman was “fiercely independent” before the confinement to which she was subjected, even participating in physical education lessons in her wheelchair.

Well, before the evidence, the parents of the minor were taken before the authorities, where in December 2022 the mother accepted the charges of manslaughter for gross negligence and was sentenced to six years in prison.

He told her to “stop yelling” the night she died alone in her room.

However, Kaylea’s father did not accept charges and spent the last few months in a trial that culminated in the last few hours, where He was sentenced to seven years and six months in jail also for negligent homicide by a Mold Crown Court judge.

In the middle of the trial, one of the pieces of evidence that moved the Welsh magistrate the most was the last text message that the father sent to the young woman, where he told her to “stop yelling” the night she died alone in her room.

“He did not go to see what the problem was or seek the help she needed. They left her to die alone,” the judge said during the man’s sentencing.

Throughout the trial, the court also had to listen to text messages in which the teenager asked her mother, who was her primary caregiver, for help, and she ignored her alerts.

In fact, the local media revealed that in these messages Kaylea told her mother that she was worried about her “legs that dripped”, where she also saw “little flies” fall. Howeverthe young woman never received help from her parents.

The authorities eventually came to the conclusion that Kaylea’s parents were the cause of her untimely death in October 2020by abandoning her in the midst of her health problems and subjecting her to confinement that ended her life.

The case caused a commotion on social networks, where multiple users have made their confusion public, wondering how the parents of the minor could have allowed it to reach this state.

At the man’s trial, Amoret Whitaker, a forensic entomologist, testified that the worms that were found in the lifeless body of the young woman were at least 48 hours old when they were examined.

Likewise, in her testimony, which was heard by the court in January of this year and revealed by the local press, the expert added that the conditions in Kaylea’s room were “optimal” for a colonization of houseflies.

