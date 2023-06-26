Wonderful, all those frustrated Brits, who don’t like Verstappen winning as much.

The Formula 1 season has not been very exciting so far. Red Bull have won the first eight races and given the overspeed the Milton Keynes team has, it seems something crazy has to happen for another team to win.

Verstappen wins anyway

For simple world champion Damon Hill, it is enough reasons for all teams to call it a day. At Motorsport let him record the following:

I think Mercedes has taken a step, but the question is where the end of the development curve is. This season, the only factor of tension is whether there is a team that is going to win every race. To close the gap to put pressure on Red Bull, the teams should actually be working on next year. We are already hearing that teams are already looking at next year, but are also applying for upgrades this year. They better aim their arrows at next year’s car. So I don’t think Red Bull will be overtaken this year. You hope they take it easy and can put pressure on the other teams, but that shouldn’t be at the expense of you being uncompetitive in 2024. Damon Hill doesn’t like it that way anymore.

Despite the fact that Red Bull is based in England, the British are not very fans of Red Bull. Remarkably, from 2014 to 2020 we hardly heard any such noises about a dominant team (Mercedes regularly won a race then).

Trump of Aston Martin

Despite Red Bull having a huge lead this year, Aston Martin has an ace up its sleeve. Firstly, they are currently second team when it comes to speed, with Mercedes GP close behind. We expect that Aston Martin Racing can take another big step in the field of aerodynamic development on the car.

Last year the team scored very poorly (seventh overall), but that means they have a relatively long time in the wind tunnel. This while Red Bull has extra little wind tunnel time. This is due to the fact that they won both championships last year, but also because they exceeded the budget cap.

Then it is now your turn, dear reader, will Red Bull win all the races this season? Or will Ferrari surprise with a strategic masterstroke? Let us know in the comments!

