From tomorrow, Monday 21 June, almost the whole country (with the exception of Val d’Aosta) will be white area, where the least restrictive measures will apply. The curfew will disappear and practically all activities will reopen, in compliance with the protocols, while only the obligation to distance and masks will remain. But even on this front, news could soon arrive: in fact, the time is approaching when we can take off the mask outdoors. The government is moving to obtain a formal opinion from the Technical-Scientific Committee on the matter and the decision is expected as early as next week.

Away with the outdoor masks in July

Yesterday the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza he sent a request for a formal opinion to the CTS “regarding the methods and terms of the permanence of the obligation to wear respiratory protective devices outdoors”, as the ministry announced. The committee will meet this week and will then give its opinion.

It is unlikely that the technicians will not give the green light for outdoor use, despite fears about the possible arrival of the Delta variant in Italy. A risk that has prompted the Ministry of Health to impose a 5-day quarantine for those arriving from the United Kingdom, where this strain is now widespread, starting from 21 June.

The removal of the obligation of the masks could therefore arrive already for the first days of July – we are thinking of a date from 1 to 5, or in any case not after 12 – in advance of the times initially predicted (some members of the CTS had in fact spoken of the second half of the month). The masks will remain instead mandatory indoors and in cases where it will not be possible to keep the distance.

The acceleration in the timing of the elimination of outdoor masks was due to the push of similar measures announced in other EU countries, such as Spain and France (here the countries where the obligation has already been removed), while in other countries , such as the UK, Belgium, Holland, Austria, Switzerland and some German landers were never required to wear face masks outdoors.

Less Pfizer doses in July. Son: “Immunization 80% vaccinable in September”

The extraordinary commissioner for the Covid emergency Francesco Paolo Figliuolo meanwhile announced that the deliveries of doses of Pzifer of the month of July, budgeted to the Regions, will be slightly lower than expected, but it will still be possible to reach the immunization target of 80 percent of vaccinables by September thanks to the available doses.

“The deliveries of doses of Pfizer in July, estimated to the Regions, although they are slightly lower than hoped, are substantially in line with forecasts”, explained the commissioner. “They should not be compared with those of June which included advances on supplies. For this reason, the overall quantity of vaccines available by September will in any case allow us to reach the goal of immunizing 80 percent of the vaccinable population within the foreseen time frame ”, he added.

The vaccination campaign in Italy is now almost entirely based on Pfizer, after AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson were reserved for the over 60s (Moderna has never been a supplier with important numbers). The pharmaceutical company led by Albert Bourla has provided some estimates to financial investors on how much it expects to earn thanks to the vaccine game: 26 billion dollars. To which must be added the revenues obtained thanks to all the other drugs of its production.

ALL THE LATEST NEWS ON COVID IN ITALY AND IN THE WORLD

ALL THE NUMBERS ON COVID IN THE WORLD