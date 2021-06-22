The provision will remain in force, for the moment, until July 31, 2021. The minister: “Protective devices must necessarily be worn only when the distance cannot be respected but remain a fundamental point of our strategy”

Rome – The ban on wearing outdoor masks will be abolished starting from June 28th. This was established by an order signed by the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza.

“I have just signed an ordinance that allows you not to use the mask outdoors – the minister announced to Cartabianca on Rai3 – The mask is and remains a fundamental tool. I have just signed an ordinance where the obligation falls. to always use it outdoors. It must necessarily be worn only when the spacing cannot be respected but it remains a fundamental point of our strategy. It is true that our numbers are better than a month ago, but we must not consider the game closed. “

The text of the ordinance

“Without prejudice to the provisions of article I of the decree of the President of the Council of Ministers of 2 March 2021, which provides, among other things, the obligation throughout the national territory to always have respiratory protective devices with you, to starting from 28 June 2021 in the white areas the obligation to wear respiratory protection devices in open spaces ceases, except for situations in which interpersonal distancing cannot be guaranteed or there are gatherings or crowding, for spaces outdoors of health facilities, as well as in the presence of subjects with known connotations of impaired functionality of the immune system “, reads the order signed by the minister.

The provision is valid from 28 June 2021 and will remain in force, for the moment, until 31 July 2021.