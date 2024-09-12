The Italian government’s opposition to the ban on cars with internal combustion engines from 2035 continues. The Executive chaired by Giorgia Meloni has always said it is against the shift towards electric mobility, seeking allies and trying to block the process started by the European Commission. In anticipation of the next EU Council on competitiveness, Minister Adolfo Urso will be the spokesperson for the Italian government’s requests, including bringing forward the review scheduled for 2026 on the process of approaching the ban on the sale of cars with petrol and diesel engines.

Italian proposals against the 2035 stop

“Since the beginning of the legislature we have underlined the need to review the Green Deal, to combine the objectives of the ecological transition with the industrial, economic and social ones” the minister explained during question time in the Chamber. “The unsustainability of the European industrial system, in the face of public resources allocated by China and then, significantly, by the United States, to their own companies. European policy is poorly made, because it is completely disconnected from an industrial policy”. In his speech, Urso also cited the results highlighted by Mario Draghi in his analysis of over 400 pages on the competitiveness of the European Union, which also includes a large chapter dedicated to the automotive industry in which the former prime minister underlines the lack of planning in the policies applied to date by European institutions. The dual objective of the Italian government will therefore be to request greater technological neutrality but also to move the deadline for reviewing the objectives to the first months of 2025, giving car manufacturers but also motorists more opportunities to have a clearer picture of the evolution of the sector.