The US must push for a ceasefire in Ukraine. I ask former US Ambassador to Moscow Jack F. Matlock Jr. Too many mistakes and forcing behind the war

The war in Ukraine must be stopped immediately and “Washington must push for a ceasefire” and help find a way out. This was asked by Jack F. Matlock Jr, former US ambassador to Russia but also in the former Czechoslovakia at the time of the cold war, in the specialized magazine Responsible Statecraft and moderate think tank. For the former ambassador with great strategic experience behind him (at the height of his career with Presidents Reagan and Bush), the leaders of Russia and Ukraine have set impossible goals. No participant in the war in Ukraine has espoused a goal that can restore peace to the area or a solution.

But the US has a responsibility to do something before the picture escalates. US public opinion also oscillates between fear that the picture could explode and unconditional support for the Ukrainians. According to a Gallup poll this September 31% of Americans are in favor of a swift end to the conflict, even if Ukrainian territory is lost. And according to another poll, by Pew Research, about half of Democrats (52%) are extremely or very worried about the conflict that could lead to a serious nuclear accident at one of the Ukrainian plants, compared to 37% of Republicans.

For Matlock they are 4 recent events that have put the war in Ukraine on a much more dangerous path. A rational discourse whose content we hardly hear in Italy. First: “The Russian annexation of four other Ukrainian provinces blocks the compromise solutions that were previously possible “. The Russian forcing creates a difficult transition for both forces in the field. And Russia does not want to back down, it would be like recognizing an unacceptable defeat. Second: “Disabling attacks on both North Stream pipelines make it impossible in the short term to restore Russia as Germany’s main energy suppliereven if the war in Ukraine were to end miraculously ”.

Unlike the fanfare of pro-war propaganda, Matlock would see a return to a sort of status quo over Russia’s gas supplies as one of the sensible options. Third: “The Ukrainian attack on the bridge to Crimea provided Russia with a excuse to intensify the attacks against Ukrainian civilian targets ”. After that attack, the Russians have all possible excuses to make the conflict more bloody. And from here to point 4 the passage has immediate consequences. Fourth: “The Russian retaliatory attacks against civilian targets they will certainly do more damage to Ukraine than what Ukraine can do to Russia “

The disproportion between Russia and Ukraine is evident and even if NATO supports the latter, the war is in Ukrainian territory with devastating effects on civilians and infrastructures, which are difficult to remedy in the short term. Then comes the sore point in Matlock’s speech: “And if the war were to cease with the destruction of Ukraine, Kiev and Lviv leveled as Grozny used to be, that would assume that escalation does not involve the use of nuclear weapons. If, on the other hand, the Russian leader is convinced that the goal of the United States and the “West” is to eliminate him, what can prevent him from eliminating the others first? “

What went wrong? Here it is explained by the former ambassador. “If we wanted to guarantee the future stability and prosperity of Europe, the main task was to build a security system that covered all the countries of Europe. But a number of American presidents, from Clinton to Trump, chose instead of to enlarge NATO, to destroy the arms control treaties that ended the Cold War and to enlist the ex Soviet republics in a military alliance that excluded Russia ”.

But is there a way to stop the war? “The more the war continues, the more Ukrainian lives will be lost, property destroyed and the likelihood of a wider conflict will increase,” writes Matclock. In fact, “if the war continues, Russia is able to harm Ukraine more than Ukraine can harm Russia without risking a wider war”. But “as the main arms supplier to Ukraine, the United States should encourage the Ukrainians to accept a ceasefire. As the sponsor of the most punitive sanctions against Russia, the United States should use their leverage to induce Russia to accept genuine negotiations during a ceasefire ”.

“Negotiations must be conducted in privator to be successful, which would require a relaunch of US-Russian diplomacy ”. Even if the parties directly involved do not speak to each other, a mediation must be opened, otherwise “the world is headed towards a result in which we are all losers”.

