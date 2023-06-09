After the paramilitary attacks carried out against different Zapatista communities in Chiapas in recent weeks, this Thursday, in Mexico City, a mobilization was carried out in support of the Zapatista Army of National Liberation (EZLN).

To the cry of Chiapas, Chiapas, it is not barracks, out with his army! AMLO said that everything would change, a lie is the same crap! and The Fourth transformation is militarization!, the protest departed from the Ángel de la Independencia at 4:00 pm and headed towards the Zócalo of the capital to demand an end to the violence in the Zapatista territories.

This demonstration is in response to the paramilitary attack that the Ocosingo Regional Coffee Growers Organization (ORCAO) perpetrated against the autonomous community of Moisés Gandhi in Ocosingo, Chiapas, on May 22, and by which the indigenous Tzeltal and member of the Bases of Support of the EZLN, Jorge López Sántiz, was seriously injured by a firearm.

The demonstration was attended by inhabitants of the original towns of Mexico City, as well as the Otomi people and members of the EZLN, who demand that the armed attack against the Moisés Gandhi community be stopped and that their autonomous territory be respected, as well as that the material and intellectual authors of the paramilitary attacks in said territory be punished.

Led by a huge manta boat and a van upholstered with posters with graphics alluding to the Zapatista movement, the protesters They advanced on Paseo de la Reforma avenue while musicians entertained the demonstration and the batucada resounded.

As they passed, they painted monuments at Metrobús stops on said road where they wrote “Stop the war against the EZLN” and “Long live the EZLN.”

Likewise, the mobilization made stops at the Glorieta de las y los desaparecidos and at the Glorieta de las Mujeres que Luchan, where Searching mothers made a statement against violence and disappearances in the country.

There, Lourdes Mejía, mother of Carlos Sinuhé Cuevas Mejía, activist from the UNAM Faculty of Philosophy and Letters, who was assassinated in 2011, and María Victoria de Gaona, mother of Luis Roberto Malagón de Gaona, who was found lifeless in Ciudad University, expressed their support for the EZLN movement and They demanded justice for their children..

”There are many struggles here, many mothers who are fighting for justice for the crimes, murders, imprisonment and disappearances of our children. We are here, fighting hand in hand and they are not going to stop us,” said Lourdes Mejía.

This mobilization is part of thehe day of global action convened by the EZLNTherefore, demonstrations were held in different states of the Mexican Republic such as: Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sonora, Zacatecas, Nuevo León, Guanajuato, Chiapas, Michoacán, Yucatán, Veracruz, Quéretaro.

Internationally, actions will be carried out in: Los Angeles, California in the United States; Mexican consulate in Seattle; Oregon in the Mexican consulate, France, Argentina, Germany, Rome, Spain, Greece and Belgium.