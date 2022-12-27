Qatar-gate, Panzeri: “My daughter and her husband are also coming to Marrakech”

The scandal named Qatar-gate gets bigger and bigger. Now there are two new items key that photograph the intentions of the group. The cameras point the meeting in a luxury hotel to Brussels between former MEP Antonio Panzerihis assistant Francesco George and the Minister of Labor of Doha. According to the investigators – we read in Repubblica – it is just that October 10th last at a summit that would take place lo exchange Of moneyPanzeri and Giorgi enter with a trolley apparently empty and when they come out suitcases are full. The Panzeri family had not considered the possibility of spending this New Year’s Eve in prison. On the calendar – after trip to Doha in the autumn at the expense, according to what emerges from the survey, of the government of Qatar – there were eight days at the Mamounia, one of the most beautiful hotels in the world, a Marrakesh. Clearly paid by Morocco. “By the way my daughter is coming too and the husbandPanzeri said to his friend the ambassador, Abderrahim Atmoun. “He too!”

Read the eavesdropping telephone calls – continues Repubblica – gives the sense of how the group Panzeri moved to reach the targets of their “employers”. “Infiltrate and to pollute European democracy”, as the Belgian judge Michael Claise writes. Panzeri knew that the channel he had opened with the Morocco and the Qatar could give him great satisfaction. So much so that, although he was officially out of Parliament, planning real estate investmentswith her friend Mary Arena. “You know Nice of Sicily? It’s a town one hour from Catania…there’s a small one house by the sea, they sell it for 40 thousand euros!». They should have gone to see her. But, then, things turned out differently. It is November 14th, the day they gather at Brussels the “Human Rights” and “Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs” commissions. In Belgium, several Qatari officials are present in the courtroom to verify that everything is going as it should. Their man is Francesco George which reports what is happening on the phone with Panzeri. The former Pd deputy does not stand still for a moment, on the contrary: he works to pilot the interventions in favor of the emirate. He makes sure there isgirl“, or Moretti. He asks Giorgi if he has suggested a Tarabella to intervene, when he tells him he has, she suggests that he say, “I did not see this interest 4 years ago when there were i World Cup in Russia“.

