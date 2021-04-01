The Government put a stop to the claim that the Truckers’ union has been carrying out for more than two weeks against the Walmart company, which included a blockade in the Buenos Aires complex of Moreno.

The Minister of Labor, Claudio Moroni, spoke of a typical “conflict of interest” between the company and the union led by Hugo and Pablo Moyano.

“There is no rule that requires the company to pay”said the official in dialogue with FM Urbana.

The conflict began days ago, centered on the only logistics center in the chain, regarding the situation of some 500 workers who supply the 92 branches distributed throughout the country.

The root of the fight has to do with the sale of the North American chain to businessman Francisco De Narváez, in November of last year, and the union’s demand that the affected personnel be dismissed from the Distribution Center, indemnify you and rehire you with the same seniority.

The blocking of the Truckers union to the Walmart distribution center. Photo Guillermo Rodríguez Adami

The Government, through the labor portfolio led by Moroni, issued the mandatory conciliation to force the parties to negotiate and, at the same time, stop the measures of force.

This Thursday, the minister said that they are “trying to understand clearly what is the reason for the conflict” that the union carries out against the company, centered in the headquarters of Moreno.

“There is a claim for the payment of compensation that we do not understand what the origin is,” said Moroni. And he added that the conciliation period for which the parties must “exercise caution and try to resolve the conflict”.

The company accused the Moyano union, in a request, of carrying out “an illegitimate practice, not provided for by any current legal framework, nor with the way in which we develop our activity in the country “

In addition, he started a social media campaign against the hashtag “No to blockades”, to demonstrate against the measure of force in the distribution center.

In the midst of the dispute, Minister Moroni explained that there are two labor disputes: one of law, where compliance is demanded; and another of interests, where the creation of a right is required.

In that last description, he framed the fight between Truckers and Walmart within a “conflict of interests”, where there is no rule that protects the claim. Although he stressed that the union’s request is also legitimate.

“The Ministry of Labor in the conflict of interest the only thing it does is bring the parties together, but (the conflicts) exist, and a new right is being demanded,” he said. But he insisted that there is no rule that protects them.

“No one is forcing. There is no rule that requires the company. If the company wants to do so, it will be a company agreement, “he concluded regarding a possible resolution of the conflict.

Other claim

In the midst of this unresolved conflict, Truckers started a new claim to the new owners of Garbarino to disburse an extra payment as a salary recomposition for the recent sale of the chain.

The claims were raised by assemblies that were held at the La Tablada distribution center, the largest of the 32 that the company has, which since June belongs to businessman Carlos Rosales.

The dispute is centered on the 180 affiliates of Truckers who work in Garbarino, out of a total of 4,500. Although there was still no formal claim, from the company they say that “wages are up to date”,

JPE