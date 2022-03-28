Stop the obligation of super green pass – or reinforced green pass – from 1 April for workers over 50 and in outdoor venues. A decision, a few days after the farewell to the ‘super’ green certificate with related restrictions, which however does not convince the experts. To comment on the measure decided by the government are Galli, Lopalco and Clerici.

“It was a mistake to skip the reinforced Green pass. We could and had to reopen while maintaining the green certificate. presence of antibody responses. But certainly not by canceling everything overnight. So they won the no vaxes and we significantly reduced the incentive for vaccination, “he told Adnkronos Health Massimo Galli, former director of Infectious Diseases at the Sacco hospital in Milan. In this context “recently there have been very few vaccinations – complains Galli – in particular among children and adolescents. I remain of my opinion: it would have been very appropriate to keep the Green pass strengthened. Unfortunately, a large part of Europe has taken the same decision in a moment when it was not necessary to take it, so much so that another small wave linked to Omicron 2 has started “.

“The farewell to the reinforced Green Pass is a gift to the no vax. The fact of abolishing it overnight, the fact of saying that you can go back to work means, as a communicative message: ‘we joked. resist ‘”, the epidemiologist’s words to Adnkronos Salute Pier Luigi Lopalcoprofessor of hygiene at the University of Salento who, among other things, agrees with the protests of the principals who, from April 1st, will see teachers not vaccinated return to work, who will be able to resume their activities, even if they do not in direct contact with the boys, making the tampon.

“People who did not want to get vaccinated – he continues – rather than get the vaccine, as 90% of the country did, found excuses, wasted time, presented certificates, filed appeals … they wasted time waiting for this. which then came, the ‘amnesty’. It is a favor that was done not only to the no vaxes but also to the political parties that wink at these people “.

“I would also have kept the Green pass for a while – he tells Adnkronos Salute Mario Clericiprofessor of immunology at the University of Milan and scientific director of the Don Gnocchi Foundation. – Even if I admit that, from a political point of view, it was the right decision “to take him towards disposal.

“Sooner or later – recognizes the immunologist – it was necessary to give a positive message to people, even if from the point of view of public health it might have been useful to hold on for another couple of months. In any case, it cannot be said that the Government has done wrong and take this path. People could not take it anymore. Of course, with Covid cases in the growth phase, as far as we are talking about infections and not serious diseases, it is right to remain cautious and in this perspective – reiterates Clerici – it is good that the isolation of positive cases is maintained “.