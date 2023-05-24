Netflix warns its customers: “The account is intended for a single household, that is to you and to those who live with you”, is the content of an email that the streaming giant is starting to send to its subscribers, leaving understand that countermeasures could soon be taken for those who share their profile with “extra users”. The latter will in fact have to pay an additional monthly cost of € 4.99.

The platform does nothing but reiterate what has already been established by the contractual terms and conditions accepted during the subscription phase: the account shared with friends, acquaintances or distant relatives is destined to be a memory. People who are not part of the same household will need to register their own account. To establish who belongs and who does not belong to the “household”, the basic internet connection will be used, the one to which the TV is connected where the household will be set up.

All other devices using your Netflix account on the same internet connection as this TV will automatically belong to the same Netflix household, even when traveling or on vacation. For friends and acquaintances there will be two options: make a new Netflix subscription or purchase an “extra user” at an additional cost of 4.99 euros per month. This last option, however specifies the platform, “currently will not be available to subscribers who pay through our partners”.