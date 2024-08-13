More than two weeks after Venezuela’s presidential elections, the new crisis that has erupted in the Caribbean country is far from finding an immediate end. Nicolás Maduro’s government has launched an unprecedented wave of repression, forcing the main opposition leaders to seek shelter for fear of being arrested. The only light in the impasse in which Venezuela finds itself comes from the initiative of Brazil, Colombia and Mexico, which aim to achieve a negotiated solution to the post-electoral crisis and which has managed to garner the support of most of the international community.

The three Latin American powers governed by the left that are trying to mediate in the umpteenth Venezuelan conflict insisted last week on something crucial and on which they have the consensus of the democratic world: it is “fundamental” that the National Electoral Council (CNE), in the hands of Chavismo and which proclaimed Nicolás Maduro as president, present the proof of the results of the presidential elections, that is, the official records, “broken down by voting table.” The insistence of the three governments is based on two reasons. First, the opposition published on a website all the records that it had managed to obtain after the collection by its witnesses on election night. The data, although incomplete, show an overwhelming victory for Edmundo González, the opposition candidate. And second, to date, these records have only been denied by the government, while independent organizations, such as the Carter Center, which participated as an electoral observer on July 28, have accepted them as valid.

The emphasis on making the results transparent has another side. The governments of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Gustavo Petro, who have avoided recognizing Maduro’s supposed victory without burning bridges with Chavismo, have distanced themselves from the initiative of Chávez’s heir to take the dispute to the Supreme Court of Justice of Venezuela (TSJ), also controlled by Chavismo, and have reaffirmed the need for an “impartial verification” of the results. The fact that three governments that can be considered allies of Maduro have remained firm in the need to demand transparency and verify the results, and still maintain communication with Chavismo, has meant that everyone from the United States to the European Union has given a vote of confidence to his attempts to achieve a negotiated solution, perhaps the only reason for celebration in this critical situation in which the priority is to prevent the regime from defending itself with an escalation of repressive violence against pressure in the streets.

All eyes are on the attempt in Brazil, Mexico and Colombia, which, while it has received public gestures of approval from the opposition, has been received with a certain indifference by a Nicolás Maduro who has done nothing but entrench himself since the election night two weeks ago. The repression he has undertaken, with more than 2,000 arrests, as he himself has celebrated on more than one occasion, must stop immediately. It is imperative that he stops the persecution of opposition leaders, as well as those who came out to protest against the irregularities of the election night, as a first step that he is willing to negotiate and not to maintain a totalitarian drift.