Motors accelerating hard and cars with banging exhaust pipes, the police have a day job dealing with the increasing noise in traffic.

You know that, you drive or walk quietly on the Lekdijk and then the Harley Davidson club passes by… About 40 of those crackling engines that come tearing by. Delicious. Oh no, not. Noise disturbance!

Screaming tires from all GTis in this world and illegal mufflers on motorcycles and cars, the decibels are flying around your ears. In 2022, the police had to issue no fewer than 3,805 fines for noise nuisance in traffic. A doubling compared to three years ago, we read in the newspaper of awake Netherlands.

Unwanted trend

As far as the national police are concerned, this is an absolutely undesirable development. It seems to be a trend to make more and more noise. The number of complaints from society is therefore increasing sharply.

Paul Broer, traffic portfolio holder of the National Police, is allowed by the Telegraaf to philosophize why that is. According to him, it could just be that we lived in relative peace during corona times and that we are now easily overstimulated. So we experience the sound of traffic more as a nuisance.

Double misery

With all the reports of the snowflakes among us who immediately call the popo in case of noise, the police have raised good money. There is a fine of 280 euros for making unnecessary noise with your motorcycle or car, unnecessary honking costs 160 euros and you pay 110 euros for the same offenses on your moped.

The snag is that in addition to a receipt of 280 euros for your misconduct, you will also receive a note on your license plate. You may then only go back on the road once you have had the noise device re-approved by the RDW.

Hot spots

We just mentioned the Lekdijk, but the boulevard of Scheveningen and the Witte de Withstraat in Rotterdam are also known as places where everyone comes to show off their waggie and let it be heard. Uncle cop likes to check there to prevent nuisance and rake in money.

So a lot of work for the police in 2022. They actually think so themselves. As far as Paul Broer is concerned, boas can also take over from them. That group of special investigating officers already have a nice image, so they can benefit from that!

