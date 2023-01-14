It was around 5 pm when the men in black from the riot police of the Federal District Military Police entered the second floor of the Planalto Palace. There was a group of extremists in their green and yellow shirts and camouflage. A few carried Brazilian flags. Army troops from the Presidential Guard Battalion (BGP) – all in riot control equipment – ​​set up a barrier to prevent detainees from returning to the upper floors of the building. That’s when a BGP soldier started filming the scene with his cell phone. It is to this video that the Estadão had access.

The extremists were still scattered and on their feet. One of them tried to convince the Army soldiers: “You need to help us!” The words were suspended in the air of the immense hall, amidst the uproar of the crowd. Suddenly, a commanding voice is heard: “Sit down! Sit down everyone!” The buzz continues. The extremists hesitate for a few moments until the same voice gives a new order: “Shut up! Shut up! Nobody talks here!”

At that moment, another PM walks among the group of extremists. “It’s over, the game’s over. Put your hand down!” And walks with a stick on two extremists. That’s when a woman wearing a national team shirt staggers to her feet. “There is a woman who is feeling sick here”, warns a soldier. When she approaches the troop commander, the officer orders his subordinates: “Handcuff. Go handcuffed.” Immediately, the PMs trip the woman, who throws her to the ground, in front of the cries of protest from the other detainees, who ask the Army for help – a BGP officer will then talk to the PMs. Seconds later, the woman gets up in handcuffs and is led by the police officer.

The whole scene lasts about 1 minute and 30 seconds. She is one of the videos that the Army has on the performance inside the Planalto Palace. And it was only released by the military after PMs published another video in which Colonel Paulo Jorge Fernandes, commander of the BGP, is restrained by a PM. In the interpretation of the MPs, the officer was trying to allow the detained extremists to escape, while the police were there to arrest them. In the Army version, the video showing the colonel was edited to compromise the officer, who was just trying to contain excesses practiced during arrests. An elderly protester who was arrested even accused him: “You are a traitor”.

Also in the PMs version, the Army military were disoriented, not knowing what to do. Army officers interviewed by the Estadão they deny it and say that they were responsible for the arrests and eviction of the fourth and third floors of the Planalto, before the arrival of the PMs, who were summoned by the Institutional Security Office (GSI). On Thursday, General Marco Edson Gonçalves Dias, chief minister of the GSI, told the Metrópoles website that it was his order to arrest the extremists who invaded the headquarters of the Executive Branch. Videos found by Estadão show that the whole action was premeditated.

Another controversial fact involving the operation to retake the Planalto Palace was the escape of extremist Ana Priscila Azevedo. When the coup plotters invaded the place, vandalizing and destroying what they saw in front of them, Army soldiers even arrested Priscila, one of the main leaders of the criminal movement identified so far. However, the radical was not on the list of prisoners in the building. She organized caravans to Brasília and appears on video sitting and surrounded by Army soldiers. How did she show Estadão, in the images, she celebrates, without saying anything and just making military gestures, the result of the invasion. Two days later, she was located and arrested by the Federal Police by order of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), in Luziânia (GO).

THE Estadão also revealed that the Planalto Military Command (CMP) decided to open a Police-Military Inquiry (IPM) to investigate the action of the BGP during the resumption of the Palace, in the hands of the extremists. An IPM was also opened to investigate the conduct of reserve colonel Adriano Camargo Testoni, who participated in the events of the 8th, called by the extremists a “seizure of power”. Testoni released videos offending the Army High Command and the institution itself for not supporting the radicals’ action. A supporter of former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the military man was against the inauguration of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The day before the attack on the buildings of the three Powers, the GSI dismissed the reinforcement that had been sent by the CMP to guard the Planalto. The platoon with 36 men left the headquarters of the Executive and returned to the BGP, where they remained on standby. It was only on the following day, when the extremists began to march along the Esplanade, that the military, at the instigation of the CMP, returned.