First green dot August weekend in practically all of Italy, which awaits the most serious effects of cyclone Circe in these hours, with violent storms and hail forecast above all in the North. The latest bulletin on heat waves from the Ministry of Health, which monitors 27 provincial capitals, indicates for tomorrow and Sunday a zero alert level practically everywhere, with the only exception of Campobasso and Catania: the capital of Molise, today the only red dot (maximum heat alert, level 3), will switch to yellow tomorrow (alert 1) and will have a green dot on Sunday, while the Sicilian city will have a yellow dot both tomorrow and on Sunday.

Today, in addition to Campobasso red dot, there is an orange dot (alert 2) on Bari and Palermo. Messina, Pescara and Reggio Calabria have a yellow dot, while all the other capitals monitored are green: Ancona, Bologna, Bolzano, Brescia, Cagliari, Catania, Civitavecchia, Florence, Frosinone, Genoa, Latina, Milan, Naples, Perugia, Rieti, Rome, Turin, Trieste, Venice, Verona and Viterbo.